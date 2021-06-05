Why a buyout of Kiefer's NLEX contract is not an option for PBA

IN the ongoing saga with regards to the future of Kiefer Ravena’s basketball career, the PBA is not considering a situation where Japanese ballclub Shiga Lakestars can buy out the contract of NLEX’s star guard to be cleared of any legal obligations with the Road Warriors.

Fans who support Ravena’s decision to play overseas for the Lakestars suggested that a buyout should be made in order to clear the NLEX star of any contractual obligations with the Road Warriors.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said an option for a buyout was touched on during Saturday’s board meeting, but that could be easier said than done.

For one, Vargas said a buyout, if allowed, will put the league in a difficult situation that could also set a bad precedent in the future since any club outside the Philippines, especially those with much more financial resources than in the country, can just match the existing contract of a certain player in the PBA.

“Ganyan ata ‘yung sa NBA. You buy out the contract. Siguro the consequence of that is very difficult for us kasi their currency is much higher. And they can buy you out anytime,” said Vargas.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The PBA has reached a decision on Saturday in which the league rejected Ravena’s plan to play in Japan since he has an existing Uniform Players Contract (UPC) signed between the Road Warriors and the league.

The league said the decision was reached because Ravena, who still has two years left in his existing contract, must honor his commitment with the Road Warriors and the PBA for signing that contract.

In so far as a buyout, the PBA doesn’t see that happening.

“We were a little bit more careful in discussing that matter if we would allow a foreign team to buy out a contract of a player,” said Vargas.

