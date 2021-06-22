PBA says IATF set to discuss league's bid to open 2021 season

THE PBA got encouraging news for its 2021 season after being informed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) that it will soon tackle the league’s plan to open play this year.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the IATF will be including in its discussion for its next meeting the league’s bid to proceed with the 2021 season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcial said it has submitted its position papers on Monday to the IATF where it received an immediate response from the government body.

“We have to be ready as we may be called to be heard anytime soon,” said Marcial.

The league submitted a nine-page portfolio where it laid down the protocols to be implemented during the Philippine Cup where a closed-circuit set-up is being eyed.

The PBA also cited the success of the ongoing practices and scrimmages by the teams.

“We presented the success of the last all-Filipino tourney where we're able to protect the integrity of the bubble. And we also cited the ongoing team practices and scrimmages where COVID cases have been minimal to none,” Marcial said.

The PBA already received clearance from the IATF to conduct practices in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) but remains barred from holding such in Metro Manila with the area under GCQ with restrictions.

Marcial recently had a meeting with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos to also discuss the planned opening.

