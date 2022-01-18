PBA Rookie Draft likely to be pushed back to late April or early May

A PBA Rookie Draft during summer?

The probability is very high the annual proceedings among incoming rookies would be held either April or May following the indefinite shutdown of games in the season-ending Governors Cup.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said once the adjustment in the schedule of the import-laden conference is made owing to the repeated delays, the league's other activities including the 2021 draft will be pushed back as well.

The annual proceeding was originally set March this year, but an overlap in the schedule is expected since the season could likely restart in early or late February, depending on the outcome of the PBA board meeting by next week.

“Sa mga pangyayari ngayon, kung magsisimula tayo ng last week or first week ng February, aabutin tayo ng mga second week of April,” said Marcial. “So, ia-adjust natin. Baka last week of April or first week ng May ang drafting natin.”

Marcial made the announcement during the weekly virtual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Indefinite postponement

The spike of COVID-19 cases forced the PBA leadership to postpone indefinitely its games for the whole month of January after a successful launching of the first import-spiced tournament in the last two years in December that saw fans back live at the confines of the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Just like last season, this year’s draft is expected to be another stacked up in terms of talent following the league Board’s decision to finally relax the previous stringent requirements among Fil-foreign applicants.

So far, no amateur players have openly declared for the draft, although Marcial admitted a lot of inquiries had already been made to his office.

“May mga nagsasabi na sa akin na mga managers, players from collegiate kung paano ba raw,” he said. “Kaya baka mai-usog namin dahil hindi pa rin kami tumatanggap ng mga application.”

Originally, the annual draft was held in January when the league calendar ran from late February to early December.

But a change in the PBA cycle which had the season starting early November and finishing either in July or August, forced the rookie draft to be held every October.

Last year, the draft was set March 14 under a first ever virtual setup due to the pandemic.

