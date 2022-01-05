Don't expect the PBA games to resume anytime soon

THE 2021 PBA Governors Cup resumption may take longer than expected given the continuous surge of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) and nearby provinces.

The PBA board had an emergency zoom meeting on Monday to discuss the league's next course of action after shelving all the games fin the first week of January.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said board members talked about the possibility of delaying the resumption anew, but refused to elaborate pending an official announcement to be made on Thursday.

“Pinag-meetingan namin kung ano ang makakabuti sa lahat. Kung ano makakabuti sa liga, sa mga teams, mga players, sa PBA staff, sa lahat,” said Marcial.

At least 10 games have already been deferred after the league decided to postpone the scheduled playdates from Jan. 5 to 11 pending clearance from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) and the Local Government Unit where the games will be held, in this case the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Judging from the current health condition within the metropolis, it will take another week or two before the league can resume as additional 10,715 cases were registered on Thursday alone.

“Tayo nga pumunta lang ng Araneta, marami na tayong makakasalamuha di ba? What more yung mga players. E puro may mga contact yan sa loob ng court. Kaya kami ang pinag-usapan talaga kung ano makakabuti sa lahat,” added Marcial.

There were also positive cases among some of the teams, according to the commissioner, which likewise made the Board lean on extending the conference break.

Asked about the possibility of playing in another bubble setup like the one the league had the past two Philippine Cup in Clark and Bacolor, Pampanga, Marcial said the Board hasn’t talked about it yet.

“Hindi pa umabot sa ganun yung discussion namin,” he added.

