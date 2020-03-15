PBA games not likely to resume earlier than May. Marcial explains

THE resumption of the new PBA season could take longer than expected.

Aside from the month-long community quarantine imposed on the entire Metro Manila area, Commissioner Willie Marcial said teams need at least two additional weeks to get in shape following the suspension of the season-opening Philippine Cup.

The extra two weeks became necessary since the Commissioner's Office has also mandated teams to stop practices and other activities for the next two weeks.

Conservative estimates would have the league resuming not earlier than May. Or the wait could be longer, depending on how fast the government can contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

“Hindi naman kami kaagad maglalaro, bibigyan namin sila ng one or two more weeks to practice bago tayo magsimula (ng conference),” said Marcial in a radio interview over the weekend.

The all-Filipino Cup should have been on the final stage of the eliminations by the middle of May. But now, prospect of the season's most prestigious conference extending as far as August is a possibility.

Marcial said the order to stop practices is in compliance with the government directive to avoid mass gathering at this point while the pandemic situation is ongoing.

“Hindi rin kasi natin alam, kasi during practices around 30 or 40 people ang nandoon. Andiyan yung mga players, coaching staff, utility men, and yung mga nangangasiwa sa gym,” said the commissioner.

“So hindi natin alam baka mamaya meron sa kanila na carrier or safe ba lahat sila,” he added. “So mas maganda muna na pinatigil muna natin lahat ng practices.”

The commissioner said players who would want to train or stay in shape on their own could do so, but Marcial stressed it’s really better if they just stay and do their thing at home.

“Kung gusto nilang magpa-kundisyon at bukas naman yung gym (ok lang), pero iniiwasan na po namin yung gathering, iniiwasan na po muna namin yung magkasama-sama,” he said.

“Kami po hangga’t puwedeng maiwasan. Kung sa amin lang po, iwasan muna natin yung magkasama-sama. So mas maganda doon na lang muna sila sa kanya-kanyang bahay."