It's green and go for PBA season resumption in Pampanga

THE PBA has finally received the formal go-signal from Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda for the resumption of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup in the province.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the development on Monday, paving the way for the resumption of the season in the same province where it held the Philippine Cup bubble last season.

This time, the games, to be staged under a home-venue-home set-up, will likely be held at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor instead of the Angeles University Foundation.

The league is only waiting for the approval of DHVSU) president Dr. Enrique G. Baking before finalizing the actual date of the resumption of the games.

Marcial said the Pampanga approval will be forwarded to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to facilitate the final clearance for the season resumption.

"Umokay na si Governor Pineda na maglaro tayo doon. I-aattach ko 'yung letter na 'yun sa IATF at sasabihin natin na we will resume our conference," said Marcial.

"I'm just waiting for the approval of President Baking para makalaro doon," Marcial said.

Pampanga an MGCQ area

The PBA suspended play at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City shortly after its playdate on August 1 after Metro Manila was placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20.

The PBA later received an approval from the IATF to resume its games, so long as these are held in areas under a General Community Quarantine (GCQ) or lower.

The league is also mandated to move if the area they are playing in is put under a quarantine classification higher than GCQ.

Pampanga is currently under MGCQ.

Teams are set to travel to Pampanga this week in preparation for the games to be held under a semi-bubble format.

The resumption of the conference will see Magnolia Pambansang Manok leading in the team standings with a 4-0 card.

