TNT marks return from long break with easy win over Blackwater

TNT marked its return from a long breakwith a 106-93 victory over Blackwater in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang GIGA stayed sharp even after loaning players to Gilas Pilipinas for the Fiba World Cup qualifiers, winning their third straight game and improving to 5-4 (win-loss).

Mikey Williams scored 23 points built on five treys while import Aaron Fuller added 16 points and 22 rebounds as TNT handed Blackwater its 10th defeat in the season-ending conference, running its record slump to 29 straight losses overall.

“I told the team that these are the games that I fear the most,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes. “Everyone expects us to win and the odds are stacked in our favor. These are the games that I really dread the most.”

“All I asked was to make sure that the other team does not outwork us. I’m glad that we started that way,” said Reyes.

For the large part, TNT leaned on its players who didn’t made the Gilas call-up and that included Williams, who paced TNT as he scored eight points to lead TNT to a 24-16 lead in the first quarter.

Quickfire start

TNT, whose previous game before Wednesday was in a 119-92 win over Ginebra on February 18, never looked back from there as the victory kept them in contention in the race for the twice-to-beat incentive.

“We weren’t really looking at them to be a factor in this game because they are kinda worn out,” said Reyes, referring to the TNT players who played for Gilas. “We were banking on the others who are a lot fresher to mainly carry the load. The guys who played in Gilas basically acted as stabilizers.”

Ryan Reyes scored 16 points and shot a perfect 4-of-4 from threes, while Roger Pogoy, returning to the PBA after suffering an injury early in the conference, had 16 points.

Poy Erram brought the lead to its biggest at 87-67, and delivered the highlight of the game shortly after by scoring a dunk over Andre Paras to grab an 89-72 lead.

Shawn Glover had 26 points and 15 rebounds, as JVee Casio had 21 points as Blackwater fell to 0-10 in the conference and in danger of going winless in the 2021 season.

The scores:

TNT 106 – M. Williams 23, Fuller 16, Reys 16, Pogoy 16, Rosario 8, Alejandro 6, Khobuntin 5, Montalbo 5, Castro 5, Erram 4, K. Williams 2, Banal 0.

Blackwater 93 – Glover 26, Casio 21, Suerte 14, Desiderio 7, McCarthy 7, Amer 6, Paras 4, Ebona 4, Ayonayon 2, Baloria 2, Melton 0, Escoto 0, Washington 0, Chauca 0.

Quarters: 24-16; 49-36; 80-65; 106-93.

