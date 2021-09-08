Terrence provides spark as San Miguel deals TNT its first loss

SAN Miguel put together a dominant performance to deal TNT its first loss, 83-67, in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Wednesday.

Playing their first game in a week, the Beermen looked refreshed, scoring 18 consecutive games after giving up the first field goal to TNT to set the tone for the lopsided game.

Getting an extra rest after a Saturday game against Alaska was postoned, San Miguel led by as many as 27 points to book its fourth win in six games, bouncing back from the stunning upset loss to Terrafirma last week.

“I think that loss is a wake-up call para sa amin at it happened na kalaban namin ngayon is Talk ‘N Text,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria. “I’m so thankful to the players because ‘yung sense of urgency nandoon.”

Four players scored in double figures for San Miguel with Marcio Lassiter scoring a team-high 19 points and Terrence Romeo tallying eight of his 16 points in the first quarter to provide the spark for the rout.

June Mar Fajardo grabbed a team-high 17 rebounds, while Chris Ross contributed six steals to reach 901 for his career, only the sixth player in PBA history to amass more than 900 for his career.

So dominant was San Miguel that it opened a 64-37 spread. TNT was able to cut the gap to 13 but SMB’s firepower was simply too much.

Chot rests star pair

Kib Montalbo topscored for TNT with 13 points, while Roger Pogoy and Brian Heruela had 10 each as coach Chot Reyes opted to rest Mikey Williams and Jayson Castro once the outcome of the match was no longer in question.

Williams only had seven points in 28 minutes and Castro scored one point in 16 minutes of play as TNT suffered its first defeat after winning its first six games - including its first three in the Bacolor semi-bubble.

The scores:

San Miguel 83 – Lassiter 19, Romeo 16, Tautuaa 13, Perez 13, Santos 9, Fajardo 8, Ross 3, Zamar 2, Pessumal 0, Gamalinda 0.

TNT 67 – Montalbo 13, Heruela 10, Pogoy 10, Rosario 9, Alejandro 7, M. Williams 7, Erram 5, Marcelo 3, Mendoza 2, Castro 1, Exciminiano 0, Reyes 0, K. Williams 0.

Quarters: 24-10; 43-30; 64-44; 83-67.

