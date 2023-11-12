Magnolia Hotshots stay hot with masterful win over Phoenix

ANTIPOLO – Magnolia Chicken Timplados extended its mastery of Phoenix Super LPG with a 107-92 win on Sunday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

Tyler Bey had another double-double of 32 points and 16 rebounds in the blowout win as the Hotshots opened the conference with a 2-0 win-loss slate - and extended their win streak to 13 from the preseason PBA on Tour.

Magnolia has now won eight straight games against Phoenix Super LPG, all since Calvin Abueva was traded to the Hotshots by the Fuel Masters before the start of the 2021 Philippine Cup.

This time, the Hotshots didn’t even need Abueva, who remained out after a surgery to remove hemorrhoids before the season. He is expected to be back in December.

The Hotshots pulled away after a 29-19 third quarter and led by as many as 22 in the fourth, handing the Fuel Masters their first defeat after their opening win over NLEX last Friday.

Jio Jalalon also was impressive in the Magnolia win, contributing 20 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

