PBA ref who missed Lassister backing violation hit with ban

THE PBA sanctioned the game official who missed calling a backing violation against Marcio Lassiter during the final playdate of the Commissioner's Cup on Friday.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league decided to penalize referee Peter Balao for not charging Lassiter with the violation that took place in the final five seconds and San Miguel leading Meralco, 111-108, at the Philsports Arena.

The Beermen went on to win the game, 113-108.

The veteran official won't be calling games for the rest of the mid-season conference.

Marcial however, clarified it was not only on that particular call the decision was made, but on the overall performance of the game official for the entire season.

