Virus testing crucial as PBA outlines protocols for season resumption

THE PBA has a ready protocol in place for when the season gets the green light to resume.

And for sure, this doesn’t come cheap.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league has a protocol prepared in coordination with the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) for when government finally allows the staging of sports related mass gathering in the time of the pandemic.

There are the basic essentials such as face mask, alcohol and sanitizers along with thermometer scanner, while GAB under chairman Baham Mitra, suggested a two-seats apart guideline in playing venues once sports fans are given the light to watch the games live.

“Gumawa na kami ng protocols at yung GAB may binigay na rin na protocols,” said Marcial.

The commissioner mentioned in passing some of the guidelines the league will administer under ‘the new normal.’

“Kami yung sa mga dugouts ng teams dapat disinfected, and kailangan malinis bago pumasok ang mga teams,” he said. “Kailangan na-sprayan na rin ito (dugouts), pati mga gamit. Tapos may mat din sa pintuan for the shoes ng mga player.

“May mga securities. And lahat ng first row, buong section, walang uupo doon. May mga ganung protocols kami. Siyempre kukuhanin din yung temperature nila.”

But the most important is to conduct testing among players and PBA personnel alike, according to Marcial.

“Kaya kailangan may test kits,” Marcial said.

“Kailangan may testing para makikita natin na safe ang lahat. Kapag hindi ka nag-test, baka mag-alangan siyempre ang mga players. Pero pag may testing and sinabi mong safe tayong lahat, all-out talagang maglalaro ang mga yan.”

But those plans certainly mean additional expenses for a league that has yet to go full blast into its new season when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports.

Marcial admitted the small expenses will add up, but the league wants to ensure the safety of the players and other people involved if and when the season restarts.

“Siyempre gastos ng gastos, and wala namang pumapasok (na pera),” the PBA chief said. “Malaking sakripisyo ito, pero wala naman tayong magagawa. Wala namang may gusto nito.”

