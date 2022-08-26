PBA reaches out to young fans on TikTok

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) partnered with entertainment platform TikTok as its “Official Fan Sharing App '' for its 47th Season.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and Kristoffer “Toff” Rada, TikTok head of public policy, Philippines officially sealed the deal in simple contract-signing ceremony at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Also present in the ceremonial signing were Gabriel Ernesto Pangalagan TikTok Operations, Sport & Gaming, Philippines, Jo Francisco, Marketing/PBAPI head and Robi de Guzman, TikTok Marketing, Philippines.

The collaboration aims to promote sports on the platform, and what a way to start it with the Philippines’ premier basketball league.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“TikTok is continuously evolving and growing at a rapid pace as we seek to satisfy Filipinos' desire for new content on our platform”, Rada said.

He believes the partnership with PBA will allow the platform’s millions of users to increase their engagement with basketball and even connect with their fellow fans, as well as fuel their enthusiasm and passion for the sport.

Continue reading below ↓

Toff added, “this will also lead to a more creative and enriching content that will further amplify the growth of the people’s “national pastime” and the TikTok community.”

Marcial said this partnership with TikTok will further raise the excitement, awareness, and fan engagement for the league.

Watch Now

“The PBA is extremely proud to work with TikTok as it is one of the most exciting entertainment platforms today”, Marcial said.

TikTok will also serve as the fans’ online locker room portal where they’ll get to know more about the sport, the teams, and the players like never before as exclusive content will be posted on PBA’s official TikTok account (@pbaconnect).

PBA fans as well as TikTok users can now freely express their love for the game of basketball using the hashtag #PBAGameTayoDito, which translates to “the game is here”.

When visiting the app, fans can look up the tag #PBAGameTayoDito to see and enjoy all PBA and basketball-related content on TikTok.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.