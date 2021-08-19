PBA practices set to resume next week in Pampanga

THE PBA has already received a verbal approval from the Pampanga government for the resumption of its games in the province, league commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Marcial said the league is only waiting for the letter of approval from Governor Dennis Pineda before players, coaches and staff begin testing for Covid-19 in preparation for the resumption of practices and eventually the 2021 Philippine Cup games.

“May verbal [approval] na. Hinihintay lang natin ‘yung formal letter na approval. Pag um-okay ‘yun, magpapa-test na ang mga teams in a couple of days,” said Marcial.

DHVSU gym eyed as new venue

Marcial hinted that practices could begin as early as next week once the league obtains the formal approval from the Pampanga government, which will also be forwarded by the PBA to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

“Kung maaprubahan today or tomorrow, mag-aakyatan na by Monday or Tuesday for practices tapos bibigyan natin ng one week to practice,” Marcial said.

Marcial declined to reveal the venue of the games although a source bared that the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga is among the venues being considered.

The season will be resumed under a semi-bubble set-up that will have the teams travelling from their hotels within the Pampanga area to the venue and back.

To cut on costs, some teams have considered staying in accommodations that are Airbnb-accredited instead of hotels, sources bared.

Following weeks of play at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City under a closed-circuit set-up, the PBA was suspended shortly after the August 1 playing date after Metro Manila was put under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20.

The IATF gave the clearance for the PBA to continue its season in a general community quarantine (GCQ) area. The PBA was also required to move elsewhere again if that area was put under a higher community quarantine classification.

