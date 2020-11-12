Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    PBA postpones exit of eliminated teams as NLEX Bocaue impassable

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: @NLEXexpressways on Twitter

    SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - The PBA has postponed the scheduled exit of three teams from the bubble brought about by Typhoon Ulysses.

    An advisory that the Bocaue portion of NLEX is not passable made the league decide to reschedule the departure of the three teams eliminated early in the Philippine Cup.

    Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro made the confirmation upon receiving the advisory.

    Curiously, NLEX is one of those teams along with Blackwater and Terrafirma. The three teams were supposed to leave the bubble Thursday afternoon.

    NorthPort, the other team which failed to advance in the playoffs, already left for Manila Wednesday afternoon shortly after its final elimination game against Meralco.

