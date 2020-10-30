PBA postpones all bubble games, awaits release of new health protocols

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - Games in the PBA bubble are postponed starting today (Friday) as per order of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases).

Resumption of the Philippine Cup will proceed once new health protocols are issued by the Department of Health (DoH) and IATF.

The scheduled games on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation gym between NorthPort and Magnolia (4 p.m.) and Barangay Ginebra and defending champion San Miguel (6:45 p.m.) are the first to be affected by the latest decision of the league in an effort to ensure the integrity of the bubble.

In view of this, team practices have likewise been ordered temporarily suspended.

However, amenities inside Quest Hotel such as swimming pool, gym, and jogging area remain open for use by those inside the bubble.

Here's the full statement:

In compliance with the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) Technical Working Group and the Department of Health (DOH) Advisory Group of Experts and to ensure the integrity and safety of the PBA Bubble, the league is postponing the games starting TODAY, October 30 - Friday, until the new protocols proposed by the IATF and DOH are put in place.

The PBA would like to thank the IATF, DOH and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) for their continuous support and guidance.

