TNT expects grueling clash vs Ginebra; Meralco faces NLEX in QF

TNT seeks to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, but expect a grueling series against eighth seed Barangay Ginebra in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The top-ranked Tropang Giga return to the court against reigning champion Gin Kings at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s finals.

With a 10-1 record, TNT secured first place in the elimination round with four straight wins. It goes back to action after an 11-day break.

Barangay Ginebra emerged as the No. 8 seed after the Gin Kings beat Phoenix Super LPG, 95-85, in a play-in match on Saturday.

Despite the struggles of the Gin Kings, which had a 4-7 win-loss record in the eliminations, TNT coach Chot Reyes said the fact remains that Ginebra is the defending champion. The Tropang Giga beat the Gin Kings, 88-67, in their elimination round clash on Sept. 12.

“We’re playing the defending champions coming off a big win. It will take our best for us to have a chance,” Reyes said on the eve of the clash.

In the first game, Meralco also looks to book a place in the semifinals with a clash against NLEX at 3 p.m.

The Bolts placed second after a 9-2 record to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage in a Philippine Cup quarterfinals for the first time in franchise history.

The Road Warriors are the seventh seeds with a 5-6 record.

NLEX lost a close one to Meralco, 104-101, in its elimination round encounter last September 22.

