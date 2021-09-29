Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT expects grueling clash vs Ginebra; Meralco faces NLEX in QF

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT seeks to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, but expect a grueling series against eighth seed Barangay Ginebra in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

    The top-ranked Tropang Giga return to the court against reigning champion Gin Kings at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s finals.

    With a 10-1 record, TNT secured first place in the elimination round with four straight wins. It goes back to action after an 11-day break.

    Barangay Ginebra emerged as the No. 8 seed after the Gin Kings beat Phoenix Super LPG, 95-85, in a play-in match on Saturday.

    Despite the struggles of the Gin Kings, which had a 4-7 win-loss record in the eliminations, TNT coach Chot Reyes said the fact remains that Ginebra is the defending champion. The Tropang Giga beat the Gin Kings, 88-67, in their elimination round clash on Sept. 12.

    Chot Reyes

    Chot Reyes and top-seeded TNT wary of eighth seed Ginebra

    “We’re playing the defending champions coming off a big win. It will take our best for us to have a chance,” Reyes said on the eve of the clash.

    In the first game, Meralco also looks to book a place in the semifinals with a clash against NLEX at 3 p.m.

    The Bolts placed second after a 9-2 record to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage in a Philippine Cup quarterfinals for the first time in franchise history.

    The Road Warriors are the seventh seeds with a 5-6 record.

    NLEX lost a close one to Meralco, 104-101, in its elimination round encounter last September 22.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

