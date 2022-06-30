PBA players meet up, shoot around with US second gentleman Doug Emhoff

CURRENT and former PBA players had a rare opportunity to share the same court with US second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Wednesday at Kerry Sports Manila.

The players were with commissioner Willie Marcial and Board chairman Ricky Vargas during the meet up that was capped by a shoot around with the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The US Embassy in Manila coordinated with the PBA the meeting with Emhoff, the first ever second gentleman in American history. He is a lawyer by profession.

“Nakipag-shooting siya,” said Marcial of Emhoff who did the shooting while in his suit and tie. “OK siya, naka-shoot.”

The players at the shootaround include Fil-Am players Joshua Munzon, Chris Newsome, Jared Dillinger, Asi Taulava, and coach Olsen Racela

“Nakipag-kuwentuhan din sa mga Fil-Am players. Naglolokohan,” said Marcial, who was also joined by veteran broadcaster Quinito Henson and PBA Properties manager Jo Francisco.

“Hindi ko alam kung mahilig siya (sa basketball). Pero palagay,” added the PBA chief.

Emhoff lead the US delegation attending the inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as Philippine president on Thursday.

Incidentally, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah will be watching the PBA games on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The twin bill features Blackwater facing Meralco at 5:15 p.m., and NLEX taking on Phoenix at 7:15 p.m.

