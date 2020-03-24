Pampanga, Cebu, Negros still top breeding grounds of PBA players

The PBA family has grown all over, with Angono, Rizal in Luzon and in Mindanao like General Santos City and Monkayo, Compostela Valley now breeding grounds of pro talent. Even the US states of Arizona and Virginia are now represented in the PBA.

But there’s still no question where the basketball hotbeds in the Philippines are.

After all, Pampanga, Cebu, and Negros Occidental have maintained their spots on the list of PBA players hometowns for the 2020 season.

Pampanga stayed atop the list despite going down in number from 13 to 12. While rookie Richard Escoto joined the Kapampangans in the league, the temporary absence of Calvin Abueva and Dexter Maiquez unable to secure a contract extension were reasons for the drop.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Cebu still has the same number of natives with 10, with rookies Will McAloney and Barkley Eboña replacing Greg Slaughter, who has taken an indefinite break with Ginebra, and Mark Tallo among the Cebuanos on the list.

Negros Occidental rounds out the leaders list with eight natives, adding pride of Bacolod Kib Montalbo in place of free agent Noy Baclao.

Pangasinan continues to hover outside the Top 3, staying in status quo with six natives as Jaymo Eguilos makes his return to replace Jason Ballesteros on the list.

Davao del Sur (Allyn Bulanadi, Michael Cañete) and Cagayan (Kent Salado) have claimed a piece of fourth spot with also six natives apiece.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Tarlac has also climbed the list and is now at No. 7, increasing from four to five natives with the addition of freshman AC Soberano.

With Emman Monfort joining the NLEX coaching staff and Ronald Tubid failing to secure a new contract, Iloilo has dropped outside the Top 5 and is now at No. 8 with four natives, adding rookie Clint Doliguez to the list.

Laguna, with rookie Maurice Shaw, now has three natives, the same number as Bulacan, Albay, Zamboanga, Batangas, and Bataan for a share of ninth spot.

The growth of the PBA family is evident in Rizal, which finally has a representative in Angono native Arvin Tolentino, Compostela Valley in Rey Suerte, and General Santos City in Bonbon Batiller.

Palawan has lost both its representatives in Jireh Ibañes, who has moved to the Rain or Shine coaching staff, and former Columbian draft pick Cyrus Tabi.

Doug Kramer’s retirement has also left Baguio without a representative.

Other places that have notable departures are Cavite (Ranidel de Ocampo, Yancy de Ocampo), Olongapo (Gabby Espinas, Ping Exciminiano), Leyte (Chico Lanete), and Lucena (Teytey Teodoro).

Check out the other changes in the list of PBA players hometowns for 2020.

Pampanga - 12

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Jayson Castro

Arwind Santos

Japeth Aguilar

Ian Sangalang

JC Intal

Russel Escoto

Justin Melton

Michael Miranda

Lervin Flores

Michael Calisaan

Javee Mocon

Richard Escoto – Angeles

Cebu – 10

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



June Mar Fajardo

JR Quiñahan

Aldrech Ramos

Brian Heruela

Roger Pogoy

Paul Desiderio

Kris Porter

Ron Dennison

Will McAloney

Barkley Eboña

Negros Occidental - 8

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



James Yap

Jeff Chan

LA Revilla

Reynel Hugnatan

Raul Soyud

Raymar Jose

JP Calvo – Silay City

Kib Montalbo – Bacolod

Pangasinan - 6

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Marc Pingris

Bryan Faundo

Marion Magat

CJ Perez

Jeepy Faundo – Pozorrubio

Jaymo Eguilos

Cagayan de Oro - 6

PHOTO: reuben terrado



Poy Erram

Jio Jalalon

Glenn Khobuntin

Philip Paniamogan

Rey Nambatac

Kent Salado

Davao del Sur – 6

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



Scottie Thompson

Baser Amer

John Pinto

Reden Celda

Allyn Bulanadi

Michael Cañete

Tarlac – 5

Niño Canaleta

Jake Pascual

Jaypee Mendoza

JonJon Gabriel

AC Soberano

Iloilo - 4

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Anjo Caram

Paolo Taha

Kiefer Ravena

Clint Doliguez

Albay – 3

Mark Borboran

Jay-R Reyes

Jorey Napoles – Daraga, Albay

Bulacan - 3

Art dela Cruz

Billy Mamaril

Aris Dionisio – Bustos, Bulacan

Bataan - 3

Raymond Almazan

Bradwyn Guinto

Christian Balagasay – Balanga

Batangas - 3

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

LA Tenorio

Eric Camson

Rey Publico

Laguna – 3

Chris Javier

Abu Tratter – Siniloan, Laguna

Maurice Shaw – Biñan, Laguna

Zamboanga -3

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

RR Garcia

Mark Barroca

Mike Tolomia

Cavite – 2

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Terrence Romeo

Jessie Saitanan

Iligan - 2

Cyrus Baguio

Bambam Gamalinda

Cotabato – 2

PJ Simon

Mac Belo

Isabela - 2

Jackson Corpuz

Bong Galanza

Leyte – 2

Garvo Lanete

Robert Bolick – Ormoc

Nueva Ecija - 2

Vic Manuel

Daniel de Guzman – Cabanatuan

Olongapo – 2

Matt Ganuelas-Rosser

Jaycee Marcelino

Aurora

Keith Agovida

Cagayan Valley

Troy Rosario

Compostela Valley

Rey Suerte – Monkayo

Camarines Norte

Jammer Jamito

Catanduanes

Don Trollano

General Santos

Bonbon Batiller

Ilocos Norte

Ed Daquioag

La Union

James Sena

Quezon

MJ Ayaay

Rizal

Arvin Tolentino – Angono

Romblon

Jansen Rios

Samar

Jewel Ponferrada

Sorsogon

Beau Belga

Zambales

Jay Washington

NCR

Metro Manila has gained the most additions this year. Manila is now up from 13 to 16 representatives with the addition of rookies Jerrick Balanza, Wendell Comboy, and Prince Rivero. Quezon City, for its part, has most additions individually this year, from eight to 12 natives with Mike Ayonayon, Chris Bitoon, Renzo Subido, and Aaron Black coming in.

Mandaluyong, though, slid from six to four natives, with Ael Banal and G-Boy Babilonia not getting their contracts renewed.

Pasig is also down, from two to one without Louie Vigil, while Valenzuela also lost Rey Guevarra among its members.

Manila – 16

PHOTO: jerome ascaño



Paul Lee

Ryan Araña

Jonathan Grey

Allein Maliksi

Carl Bryan Cruz

Dave Marcelo

Raymond Aguilar

Von Pessumal

Justin Chua

Kenneth Ighalo

Roi Sumang

Kyles Lao

Yutien Andrada

Jerrick Balanza

Wendell Comboy

Prince Rivero

Quezon City - 12

Larry Fonacier

Jervy Cruz

Rodney Brondial

Prince Caperal

Frank Golla

Nico Salva

Mike Gamboa

Bong Quinto

Mike Ayonayon

Chris Bitoon

Renzo Subido

Aaron Black

Makati – 5

Jvee Casio

Kevin Ferrer

Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

Matt Nieto

Mike Nieto

Mandaluyong – 4

Juami Tiongson

Kevin Racal

Aljon Mariano

Jeron Teng

Parañaque – 3

Nico Elorde

Paul Zamar

Mon Abundo

San Juan – 3

Joseph Gabayni

Diego Dario

Isaac Go

Las Piñas -2

Kevin Alas

Gelo Alolino

Caloocan

Jayjay Alejandro

Pasay

RJ Jazul

Pasig

Jericho Cruz

Valenzuela

Sidney Onwubere

Overseas-raised players

California has seen two representatives retire in Willy Wilson and Mike Cortez, while Sol Mercado, Julian Sargent, and Jerramy King have yet to sign new contracts, so the list dropped from 24 to 21 despite the addition of rookies Vince Tolentino and Sean Manganti.

Arizona is now represented in regular draft top pick Roosevelt Adams, as well as Virginia in another rookie in Val Chauca.

Hong Kong (Joseph Eriobu) and Kuwait (Yousef Taha), however, have lost their representatives.

California - 26

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Chris Newsome

Alex Cabagnot

Marcio Lassiter

Stanley Pringle

Maverick Ahanmisi

Ryan Reyes

Mark Caguioa

Kyle Pascual

Alex Mallari

Kelly Nabong

Simon Enciso

Harvey Carey

Rome dela Rosa

Abel Galliguez

Robbie Herndon

Kris Rosales

Davon Potts

Trevis Jackson

Paul Varilla

Vince Tolentino – West Covina, Los Angeles

Sean Manganti – San Diego

New York - 2

Rafi Reavis

Rashawn Mccarthy

Florida – 2

Cliff Hodge

Matt Salem

Texas - 2

Chris Ross – San Antonio

Adrian Wong

Arizona

Roosevelt Adams – Yuma

Chicago

Mike DiGregorio

Hawaii

Joe Devance

Maryland

Jason Perkins

Michigan

Kelly Williams

North Carolina

Gabe Norwood

South Dakota

Jared Dillinger

Virginia

Val Chauca – Alexandria

Washington

Chris Banchero – Seattle

Canada - 3

Sean Anthony

Matthew Wright

Norbert Torres

Australia – 2

Anthony Semerad

David Semerad

Tonga – 2

Asi Taulava

Mo Tautuaa

Germany

Christian Standhardinger

Papua New Guinea

Sonny Thoss

Sweden

Andreas Cahilig