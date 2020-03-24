Pampanga, Cebu, Negros still top breeding grounds of PBA players

The PBA family has grown all over, with Angono, Rizal in Luzon and in Mindanao like General Santos City and Monkayo, Compostela Valley now breeding grounds of pro talent. Even the US states of Arizona and Virginia are now represented in the PBA.
But there’s still no question where the basketball hotbeds in the Philippines are.
After all, Pampanga, Cebu, and Negros Occidental have maintained their spots on the list of PBA players hometowns for the 2020 season.
Pampanga stayed atop the list despite going down in number from 13 to 12. While rookie Richard Escoto joined the Kapampangans in the league, the temporary absence of Calvin Abueva and Dexter Maiquez unable to secure a contract extension were reasons for the drop.
Cebu still has the same number of natives with 10, with rookies Will McAloney and Barkley Eboña replacing Greg Slaughter, who has taken an indefinite break with Ginebra, and Mark Tallo among the Cebuanos on the list.
Negros Occidental rounds out the leaders list with eight natives, adding pride of Bacolod Kib Montalbo in place of free agent Noy Baclao.
Pangasinan continues to hover outside the Top 3, staying in status quo with six natives as Jaymo Eguilos makes his return to replace Jason Ballesteros on the list.
Davao del Sur (Allyn Bulanadi, Michael Cañete) and Cagayan (Kent Salado) have claimed a piece of fourth spot with also six natives apiece.
Tarlac has also climbed the list and is now at No. 7, increasing from four to five natives with the addition of freshman AC Soberano.
With Emman Monfort joining the NLEX coaching staff and Ronald Tubid failing to secure a new contract, Iloilo has dropped outside the Top 5 and is now at No. 8 with four natives, adding rookie Clint Doliguez to the list.
Laguna, with rookie Maurice Shaw, now has three natives, the same number as Bulacan, Albay, Zamboanga, Batangas, and Bataan for a share of ninth spot.
The growth of the PBA family is evident in Rizal, which finally has a representative in Angono native Arvin Tolentino, Compostela Valley in Rey Suerte, and General Santos City in Bonbon Batiller.
Palawan has lost both its representatives in Jireh Ibañes, who has moved to the Rain or Shine coaching staff, and former Columbian draft pick Cyrus Tabi.
Doug Kramer’s retirement has also left Baguio without a representative.
Other places that have notable departures are Cavite (Ranidel de Ocampo, Yancy de Ocampo), Olongapo (Gabby Espinas, Ping Exciminiano), Leyte (Chico Lanete), and Lucena (Teytey Teodoro).
Check out the other changes in the list of PBA players hometowns for 2020.
Pampanga - 12
Jayson Castro
Arwind Santos
Japeth Aguilar
Ian Sangalang
JC Intal
Russel Escoto
Justin Melton
Michael Miranda
Lervin Flores
Michael Calisaan
Javee Mocon
Richard Escoto – Angeles
Cebu – 10
June Mar Fajardo
JR Quiñahan
Aldrech Ramos
Brian Heruela
Roger Pogoy
Paul Desiderio
Kris Porter
Ron Dennison
Will McAloney
Barkley Eboña
Negros Occidental - 8
James Yap
Jeff Chan
LA Revilla
Reynel Hugnatan
Raul Soyud
Raymar Jose
JP Calvo – Silay City
Kib Montalbo – Bacolod
Pangasinan - 6
Marc Pingris
Bryan Faundo
Marion Magat
CJ Perez
Jeepy Faundo – Pozorrubio
Jaymo Eguilos
Cagayan de Oro - 6
Poy Erram
Jio Jalalon
Glenn Khobuntin
Philip Paniamogan
Rey Nambatac
Kent Salado
Davao del Sur – 6
Scottie Thompson
Baser Amer
John Pinto
Reden Celda
Allyn Bulanadi
Michael Cañete
Tarlac – 5
Niño Canaleta
Jake Pascual
Jaypee Mendoza
JonJon Gabriel
AC Soberano
Iloilo - 4
Anjo Caram
Paolo Taha
Kiefer Ravena
Clint Doliguez
Albay – 3
Mark Borboran
Jay-R Reyes
Jorey Napoles – Daraga, Albay
Bulacan - 3
Art dela Cruz
Billy Mamaril
Aris Dionisio – Bustos, Bulacan
Bataan - 3
Raymond Almazan
Bradwyn Guinto
Christian Balagasay – Balanga
Batangas - 3
LA Tenorio
Eric Camson
Rey Publico
Laguna – 3
Chris Javier
Abu Tratter – Siniloan, Laguna
Maurice Shaw – Biñan, Laguna
Zamboanga -3
RR Garcia
Mark Barroca
Mike Tolomia
Cavite – 2
Terrence Romeo
Jessie Saitanan
Iligan - 2
Cyrus Baguio
Bambam Gamalinda
Cotabato – 2
PJ Simon
Mac Belo
Isabela - 2
Jackson Corpuz
Bong Galanza
Leyte – 2
Garvo Lanete
Robert Bolick – Ormoc
Nueva Ecija - 2
Vic Manuel
Daniel de Guzman – Cabanatuan
Olongapo – 2
Matt Ganuelas-Rosser
Jaycee Marcelino
Aurora
Keith Agovida
Cagayan Valley
Troy Rosario
Compostela Valley
Rey Suerte – Monkayo
Camarines Norte
Jammer Jamito
Catanduanes
Don Trollano
General Santos
Bonbon Batiller
Ilocos Norte
Ed Daquioag
La Union
James Sena
Quezon
MJ Ayaay
Rizal
Arvin Tolentino – Angono
Romblon
Jansen Rios
Samar
Jewel Ponferrada
Sorsogon
Beau Belga
Zambales
Jay Washington
NCR
Metro Manila has gained the most additions this year. Manila is now up from 13 to 16 representatives with the addition of rookies Jerrick Balanza, Wendell Comboy, and Prince Rivero. Quezon City, for its part, has most additions individually this year, from eight to 12 natives with Mike Ayonayon, Chris Bitoon, Renzo Subido, and Aaron Black coming in.
Mandaluyong, though, slid from six to four natives, with Ael Banal and G-Boy Babilonia not getting their contracts renewed.
Pasig is also down, from two to one without Louie Vigil, while Valenzuela also lost Rey Guevarra among its members.
Manila – 16
Paul Lee
Ryan Araña
Jonathan Grey
Allein Maliksi
Carl Bryan Cruz
Dave Marcelo
Raymond Aguilar
Von Pessumal
Justin Chua
Kenneth Ighalo
Roi Sumang
Kyles Lao
Yutien Andrada
Jerrick Balanza
Wendell Comboy
Prince Rivero
Quezon City - 12
Larry Fonacier
Jervy Cruz
Rodney Brondial
Prince Caperal
Frank Golla
Nico Salva
Mike Gamboa
Bong Quinto
Mike Ayonayon
Chris Bitoon
Renzo Subido
Aaron Black
Makati – 5
Jvee Casio
Kevin Ferrer
Bobby Ray Parks Jr.
Matt Nieto
Mike Nieto
Mandaluyong – 4
Juami Tiongson
Kevin Racal
Aljon Mariano
Jeron Teng
Parañaque – 3
Nico Elorde
Paul Zamar
Mon Abundo
San Juan – 3
Joseph Gabayni
Diego Dario
Isaac Go
Las Piñas -2
Kevin Alas
Gelo Alolino
Caloocan
Jayjay Alejandro
Pasay
RJ Jazul
Pasig
Jericho Cruz
Valenzuela
Sidney Onwubere
Overseas-raised players
California has seen two representatives retire in Willy Wilson and Mike Cortez, while Sol Mercado, Julian Sargent, and Jerramy King have yet to sign new contracts, so the list dropped from 24 to 21 despite the addition of rookies Vince Tolentino and Sean Manganti.
Arizona is now represented in regular draft top pick Roosevelt Adams, as well as Virginia in another rookie in Val Chauca.
Hong Kong (Joseph Eriobu) and Kuwait (Yousef Taha), however, have lost their representatives.
California - 26
Chris Newsome
Alex Cabagnot
Marcio Lassiter
Stanley Pringle
Maverick Ahanmisi
Ryan Reyes
Mark Caguioa
Kyle Pascual
Alex Mallari
Kelly Nabong
Simon Enciso
Harvey Carey
Rome dela Rosa
Abel Galliguez
Robbie Herndon
Kris Rosales
Davon Potts
Trevis Jackson
Paul Varilla
Vince Tolentino – West Covina, Los Angeles
Sean Manganti – San Diego
New York - 2
Rafi Reavis
Rashawn Mccarthy
Florida – 2
Cliff Hodge
Matt Salem
Texas - 2
Chris Ross – San Antonio
Adrian Wong
Arizona
Roosevelt Adams – Yuma
Chicago
Mike DiGregorio
Hawaii
Joe Devance
Maryland
Jason Perkins
Michigan
Kelly Williams
North Carolina
Gabe Norwood
South Dakota
Jared Dillinger
Virginia
Val Chauca – Alexandria
Washington
Chris Banchero – Seattle
Canada - 3
Sean Anthony
Matthew Wright
Norbert Torres
Australia – 2
Anthony Semerad
David Semerad
Tonga – 2
Asi Taulava
Mo Tautuaa
Germany
Christian Standhardinger
Papua New Guinea
Sonny Thoss
Sweden
Andreas Cahilig