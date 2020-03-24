Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pampanga, Cebu, Negros still top breeding grounds of PBA players

    by Karlo Sacamos
    1 Hour ago
    ILLUSTRATION: Aldrin Quinto

    The PBA family has grown all over, with Angono, Rizal in Luzon and in Mindanao like General Santos City and Monkayo, Compostela Valley now breeding grounds of pro talent. Even the US states of Arizona and Virginia are now represented in the PBA.

    But there’s still no question where the basketball hotbeds in the Philippines are.

    After all, Pampanga, Cebu, and Negros Occidental have maintained their spots on the list of PBA players hometowns for the 2020 season.

    Pampanga stayed atop the list despite going down in number from 13 to 12. While rookie Richard Escoto joined the Kapampangans in the league, the temporary absence of Calvin Abueva and Dexter Maiquez unable to secure a contract extension were reasons for the drop.

    Cebu still has the same number of natives with 10, with rookies Will McAloney and Barkley Eboña replacing Greg Slaughter, who has taken an indefinite break with Ginebra, and Mark Tallo among the Cebuanos on the list.

    Negros Occidental rounds out the leaders list with eight natives, adding pride of Bacolod Kib Montalbo in place of free agent Noy Baclao.

    Pangasinan continues to hover outside the Top 3, staying in status quo with six natives as Jaymo Eguilos makes his return to replace Jason Ballesteros on the list.

    Davao del Sur (Allyn Bulanadi, Michael Cañete) and Cagayan (Kent Salado) have claimed a piece of fourth spot with also six natives apiece.

    Tarlac has also climbed the list and is now at No. 7, increasing from four to five natives with the addition of freshman AC Soberano.

    With Emman Monfort joining the NLEX coaching staff and Ronald Tubid failing to secure a new contract, Iloilo has dropped outside the Top 5 and is now at No. 8 with four natives, adding rookie Clint Doliguez to the list.

    Laguna, with rookie Maurice Shaw, now has three natives, the same number as Bulacan, Albay, Zamboanga, Batangas, and Bataan for a share of ninth spot.

    The growth of the PBA family is evident in Rizal, which finally has a representative in Angono native Arvin Tolentino, Compostela Valley in Rey Suerte, and General Santos City in Bonbon Batiller.

    Palawan has lost both its representatives in Jireh Ibañes, who has moved to the Rain or Shine coaching staff, and former Columbian draft pick Cyrus Tabi.

    Doug Kramer’s retirement has also left Baguio without a representative.

    Other places that have notable departures are Cavite (Ranidel de Ocampo, Yancy de Ocampo), Olongapo (Gabby Espinas, Ping Exciminiano), Leyte (Chico Lanete), and Lucena (Teytey Teodoro).

    Check out the other changes in the list of PBA players hometowns for 2020.

    Pampanga - 12


    Jayson Castro

    Arwind Santos

    Japeth Aguilar

    Ian Sangalang

    JC Intal

    Russel Escoto

    Justin Melton

    Michael Miranda

    Lervin Flores

    Michael Calisaan

    Javee Mocon

    Richard Escoto – Angeles

    Cebu – 10


    June Mar Fajardo

    JR Quiñahan

    Aldrech Ramos

    Brian Heruela

    Roger Pogoy

    Paul Desiderio

    Kris Porter

    Ron Dennison

    Will McAloney

    Barkley Eboña

    Negros Occidental - 8


    James Yap

    Jeff Chan

    LA Revilla

    Reynel Hugnatan

    Raul Soyud

    Raymar Jose

    JP Calvo – Silay City

    Kib Montalbo – Bacolod

    Pangasinan - 6


    Marc Pingris

    Bryan Faundo

    Marion Magat

    CJ Perez

    Jeepy Faundo – Pozorrubio

    Jaymo Eguilos

    Cagayan de Oro - 6


    Poy Erram

    Jio Jalalon

    Glenn Khobuntin

    Philip Paniamogan

    Rey Nambatac

    Kent Salado

    Davao del Sur – 6


    Scottie Thompson

    Baser Amer

    John Pinto

    Reden Celda

    Allyn Bulanadi

    Michael Cañete

    Tarlac – 5

    Niño Canaleta

    Jake Pascual

    Jaypee Mendoza

    JonJon Gabriel

    AC Soberano

    Iloilo - 4


    Anjo Caram

    Paolo Taha

    Kiefer Ravena

    Clint Doliguez

    Albay – 3

    Mark Borboran

    Jay-R Reyes

    Jorey Napoles – Daraga, Albay

    Bulacan - 3

    Art dela Cruz

    Billy Mamaril

    Aris Dionisio – Bustos, Bulacan

    Bataan - 3

    Raymond Almazan

    Bradwyn Guinto

    Christian Balagasay – Balanga

    Batangas - 3

    LA Tenorio

    Eric Camson

    Rey Publico

    Laguna – 3

    Chris Javier

    Abu Tratter – Siniloan, Laguna

    Maurice Shaw – Biñan, Laguna

    Zamboanga -3

    RR Garcia

    Mark Barroca

    Mike Tolomia

    Cavite – 2


    Terrence Romeo

    Jessie Saitanan

    Iligan - 2

    Cyrus Baguio

    Bambam Gamalinda

    Cotabato – 2

    PJ Simon

    Mac Belo

    Isabela - 2

    Jackson Corpuz

    Bong Galanza

    Leyte – 2

    Garvo Lanete

    Robert Bolick – Ormoc

    Nueva Ecija - 2

    Vic Manuel

    Daniel de Guzman – Cabanatuan

    Olongapo – 2

    Matt Ganuelas-Rosser

    Jaycee Marcelino

    Aurora

    Keith Agovida

    Cagayan Valley

    Troy Rosario

    Compostela Valley

    Rey Suerte – Monkayo

    Camarines Norte

    Jammer Jamito

    Catanduanes

    Don Trollano

    General Santos

    Bonbon Batiller

    Ilocos Norte

    Ed Daquioag

    La Union

    James Sena

    Quezon

    MJ Ayaay

    Rizal

    Arvin Tolentino – Angono

    Romblon

    Jansen Rios

    Samar

    Jewel Ponferrada

    Sorsogon

    Beau Belga

    Zambales

    Jay Washington

      NCR

      Metro Manila has gained the most additions this year. Manila is now up from 13 to 16 representatives with the addition of rookies Jerrick Balanza, Wendell Comboy, and Prince Rivero. Quezon City, for its part, has most additions individually this year, from eight to 12 natives with Mike Ayonayon, Chris Bitoon, Renzo Subido, and Aaron Black coming in.

      Mandaluyong, though, slid from six to four natives, with Ael Banal and G-Boy Babilonia not getting their contracts renewed.

      Pasig is also down, from two to one without Louie Vigil, while Valenzuela also lost Rey Guevarra among its members.

      Manila – 16


      Paul Lee

      Ryan Araña

      Jonathan Grey

      Allein Maliksi

      Carl Bryan Cruz

      Dave Marcelo

      Raymond Aguilar

      Von Pessumal

      Justin Chua

      Kenneth Ighalo

      Roi Sumang

      Kyles Lao

      Yutien Andrada

      Jerrick Balanza

      Wendell Comboy

      Prince Rivero

      Quezon City - 12

      Larry Fonacier

      Jervy Cruz

      Rodney Brondial

      Prince Caperal

      Frank Golla

      Nico Salva

      Mike Gamboa

      Bong Quinto

      Mike Ayonayon

      Chris Bitoon

      Renzo Subido

      Aaron Black

      Makati – 5

      Jvee Casio

      Kevin Ferrer

      Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

      Matt Nieto

      Mike Nieto

      Mandaluyong – 4

      Juami Tiongson

      Kevin Racal

      Aljon Mariano

      Jeron Teng

      Parañaque – 3

      Nico Elorde

      Paul Zamar

      Mon Abundo

      San Juan – 3

      Joseph Gabayni

      Diego Dario

      Isaac Go

      Las Piñas -2

      Kevin Alas

      Gelo Alolino

      Caloocan

      Jayjay Alejandro

      Pasay

      RJ Jazul

      Pasig

      Jericho Cruz

      Valenzuela

      Sidney Onwubere

      Overseas-raised players

      California has seen two representatives retire in Willy Wilson and Mike Cortez, while Sol Mercado, Julian Sargent, and Jerramy King have yet to sign new contracts, so the list dropped from 24 to 21 despite the addition of rookies Vince Tolentino and Sean Manganti.

      Arizona is now represented in regular draft top pick Roosevelt Adams, as well as Virginia in another rookie in Val Chauca.

      Hong Kong (Joseph Eriobu) and Kuwait (Yousef Taha), however, have lost their representatives.

      California - 26


      Chris Newsome

      Alex Cabagnot

      Marcio Lassiter

      Stanley Pringle

      Maverick Ahanmisi

      Ryan Reyes

      Mark Caguioa

      Kyle Pascual

      Alex Mallari

      Kelly Nabong

      Simon Enciso

      Harvey Carey

      Rome dela Rosa

      Abel Galliguez

      Robbie Herndon

      Kris Rosales

      Davon Potts

      Trevis Jackson

      Paul Varilla

      Vince Tolentino – West Covina, Los Angeles

      Sean Manganti – San Diego

      New York - 2

      Rafi Reavis

      Rashawn Mccarthy

      Florida – 2

      Cliff Hodge

      Matt Salem

      Texas - 2

      Chris Ross – San Antonio

      Adrian Wong

      Arizona

      Roosevelt Adams – Yuma

      Chicago

      Mike DiGregorio

      Hawaii

      Joe Devance

      Maryland

      Jason Perkins

      Michigan

      Kelly Williams

      North Carolina

      Gabe Norwood

      South Dakota

      Jared Dillinger

      Virginia

      Val Chauca – Alexandria

      Washington

      Chris Banchero – Seattle

      Canada - 3

      Sean Anthony

      Matthew Wright

      Norbert Torres

      Australia – 2

      Anthony Semerad

      David Semerad

      Tonga – 2

      Asi Taulava

      Mo Tautuaa

      Germany

      Christian Standhardinger

      Papua New Guinea

      Sonny Thoss

      Sweden

      Andreas Cahilig

