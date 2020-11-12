PBA players, coaches worry about families outside bubble amid strong typhoon

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Although safe in the confines of the PBA bubble, players and coaches can’t help but be worried about the situation of their respective families following the flooding and destruction brought about by typhoon Ulysses.

Phoenix guard RJ Jazul, San Miguel coach Leo Austria and guard Paul Zamar, along with Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio and NLEX deputy Adonis Tierra, were among those who quickly got in touch with their loved ones before and most especially, after the onset of the typhoon.

Jazul, Zamar, and Tenorio were both thankful their respective families were all safe and sound, ditto with Austria, whose team had to brave the strong rain and slight winds Thursday morning as the Beermen managed to sneak in an hour of practice at the Angeles University Foundation gym a day before the playoffs kick off.

Tierra was the most worried of the four, as his children and grandchildren were stranded at the third floor of their home in Quezon City.

“Gusto ko na ngang umuwi kasi nag-aalala ako sa kanila (family). Nandun din kasi yung apat na apo ko,” Tierra, a former PBA player and head coach of Sta. Lucia, said.

The streets inside their village were already unpassable that only a motorboat or an improvised banca can get to the submerged houses and surroundings, which is situated just 500 meters from the Marikina river.

Compounding his concern was the failure of his children to reply to his text messages and calls late in the morning shortly after the typhoon struck.

“Hindi na nag-reply kaya nag-aalala ako,” said the veteran coach of the Road Warriors, whose bubble exit had to be rescheduled due to the typhoon.

To his relief, rescue came a few hours later.

“Naghintay na lang sila na tumila yung ulan bago sila itawid nung rescue ng SCAN-INC (Iglesia ni Cristo),” Tierra added.

Jazul’s family in Tandang Sora Ave. didn’t experience the same discomfort, although his wife and children had a hard time getting some sleep during the wrath of the typhoon.

“Medyo napuyat lang kasi kinakabahan sila sa sobrang lakas ng ulan lalo na ng hangin,” said the Phoenix team captain.

Zamar and Tenorio of course, were in constant communication with their families from the bubble especially with both of them having new members in their households.

“Kausap ko na sila kaninang umaga. Monitoring ako palagi. Okay naman kami within the (Pasig) area,” said the 36-year-old playmaker, whose wife had just given birth to their first baby daughter prior to Tenorio’s departure for Clark.

The Zamars live in Paranaque and had the same concern about the howling winds brought by the typhoon.

“OK naman sila ngayon. Kagabi lang sobrang lakas ng hangin parang matatanggal yung bubong, pero intact pa naman yung bahay namin,” said Zamar.

Austria’s family in Quezon City is also very much safe, although the San Miguel coach's mind is on close relatives based in Sariaya, Quezon, the province having been twice battered by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses in just two weeks’ time.

“Pagtapos nitong bubble, uuwi ako ng Quezon,” he said. “One year na rin akong hindi nakauwi doon.”

While there were also some damages caused by the typhoon inside the Quest Hotel, generally the bubble remained safe.