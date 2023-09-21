COLUMN: Player's health issue again underlines lack of PBA transparency

NEW YORK - Reporting the health issue of an athlete poses legal, moral and ethical concerns.

So when an unimpeachable source told me this morning that a star PBA player allegedly passed out recently, I had to tread carefully.

Although the player eventually sent me a text message on Facebook, we were unable to talk. One of his reps messaged me to say he is aware of the situation but politely declined to discuss the matter because there was "no update yet."

Absent any confirmation and minus the consent of the player to reveal his medical dilemma, I couldn't write about it in detail.

However, after consulting a high-profile sports lawyer, I did post the matter on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"No law against it. Not libel eiter kasi nothing malicious or defamatory naman," said the famous barrister.

DON"T SHOOT THE MESSENGER

Unfortunately, several so-called netizens took offense to my post. I'm sorry they felt that way but I'm not here to comfort their feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The lines that straddle privacy and the public's right to know have been increasingly blurred over the years. In this case, though, PBA fans, especially those who root for his team, have the right to know beyond the bounds of simple curiosity.

For instance, if a Laker fan wants to purchase an expensive ticket to watch the team play in LA, is it not only fair for him to at least be informed if LeBron James or any other star he idolizes would play or is done for the season?

Talking about an athlete's physical condition as it pertains to his ability to perform is news. Talking about his girlfriends is gossip.

Unfortunately, the idiots who railed at me on X clearly do not know the difference. Sadly for me, I do not control who consumes my articles and posts.

Talking about an illness is always uneasy, uncomfortable. But so are floods, fires, earthquakes and murders.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

By not naming the PBA player who allegedly fainted and went through a battery of tests, I made sure the ethical lines of reporting were not breached.

TRANSPARENCY AND ACCURACY

But what's also at play here is the need for PBA teams to be more transparent about player injuries and maladies. Here in the NBA, everything is an open book, news given to the media swiftly.

Choosing to leak the truth slowly merely invites speculation. Not only is the quick flow of information vital, so is the accuracy.

When Jeremiah Gray got injured last July 31, Ginebra coach Tim Cone told reporters that it was a "dislocated knee" and that "doctors were able to put the knee back in place and straighten it."

Sixteen days later, the team announced that Gray had indeed torn his ACL, PCL and MCL.

Who looks stupid now?

Over at Adamson, the university is still mum about Jerom Lastimosa, who is feared to have torn his ACL. Jerom sent me a text message tonight and I'll discuss more about his situation in a later column.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Leagues and players need the media to promote their games and their careers, respectively. They should also use the media to relay issues the paying public have earned the right to know.

And those dimwits out there who tweet before they think, know your facts before riding on that keyboard.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph