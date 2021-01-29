PBA Draft Combine may yet push through but under strict protocols

THE PBA still plans to conduct a draft combine this year but under strict protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league will seek clearance from different government agencies in order to stage a draft combine in a safe manner.

Under the plan, the PBA will do away with scrimmages but will still have the different strength and agility tests just like in previous years.

However, the tests will be done by batches, possibly in groups of 10.

All the draftees who will attend the combine will also undergo testing.

“By batches kami. Kunwari, alas-otso, itong sampu na ‘to tapos alis na. Kailangan lang makuha namin (results of the tests). Wala ng scrimmages,” said Marcial.

“Kung papayagan tayo. Plano pa lang,” he said.

Aside from getting clearance from the Games and Amusements Board, the PBA, under the current protocol by the government, must also seek a permit from the local government unit (LGU) where the venue of the combine is located.

The LGU permit is also the same requirement PBA teams must have in order to be able to practice in preparation for the 2021 season. However, teams are only limited to five players at a time with two personnel supervising the practices.

A total of 97 players submitted their application for this year’s draft – the biggest turnout in league history, although the list is expected to significantly shrink after the screening process.

The final list for the regular draft and a special draft for the Gilas Pilipinas pool will be released a week before the March 14 drafting.