PBA plans promos, free Christmas game tickets once crowd returns

THE PBA plans to do promos such as free tickets once the league would be allowed by the government to bring in fans in the 2021 Governors’ Cup that is targeting a November 28 opening.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the move is the league’s way to treat the fans who showed their support even during the pandemic when the games were held in closed doors.

“Iniisip din namin with the governors na magkakaroon tayo ng mga ilang libre na mga tickets sa mga fans natin sa venue kung meron,” Marcial said. “Pasasayahin natin dahil nagpapasalamat pa rin tayo sa mga fans na nandiyan pa rin sila kahit pandemiya. Magbibigay sigurado tayo ng mga libreng tickets for them.”

Marcial said the PBA is now preparing for the eventuality of the fans being present in the games including in Christmas where the league plans to hold games once again.

“Pag-uusapan na namin kung magkano ticket prices, promos, at kailan libre. Siguradong may laro tayo sa Pasko. Bibigyan natin ng mga promos at libreng tickets ‘yung mga fans kung papayagan tayo ng IATF,” said Marcial.

Marcial said the league will submit a letter to the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) to formalize its request to allow fans at the venue.

Marcial assured that the PBA will strictly follow the protocols of the government similar to those being implemented in such entertainment venues such as cinemas.

“Dudulog tayo sa IATF kung ano ang requirements nila para magkaroon tayo ng audience,” said Marcial.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said it has been the dream of the league to bring fans in the games since the pandemic struck.

“We are looking forward to being allowed to get some of our fans inside and watch the games. ‘Yun ang pangarap namin. It’s been two years that we didn’t have fans. We are looking forward that they will be part of the games,” Vargas said.

However, Vargas said that, personally, he feels that vaccinated persons should only be the persons allowed in the venue.

“I’d like to see everybody vaccinated. If not vaccinated, my suggestion is that they not be allowed. Let’s also respect the rights of those who are vaccinated especially those who want to watch the games. Mas pabor ako sa fully-vaccinated and separating unvaccinated will make it a lot more difficult to manage. Even IATF will be asking us to do the same,” said Vargas.

