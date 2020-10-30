Cone braces for grueling PBA schedule after yet another postponement

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The PBA postponing for the time being the second half of the Philippine Cup eliminations could work two ways for all 12 teams.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone says the rare break in the bubble since games began three weeks ago and played on a daily basis, should give players breathing room to rest weary legs and bodies.

But at the same time, he expects the new schedules to be released by the league as airtight as possible that he wouldn’t be surprised that triple headers could be the norm for the rest of the eliminations.

“Probably, more triple headers also, guys playing at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, then at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. That wouldn’t be too bad either, but it’s going to tighten the schedule no doubt,” said Cone Friday when the league formally announced the postponement of all scheduled games starting on Friday pending the new protocols proposed by the Department of Health (DoH) and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases).

Cone cited the case of Barangay Ginebra.

“We’re playing four games this week, and we could end up having more in the future,” he said.

It was the first time the Kings had their game in the bubble cancelled, which he said, somehow help his players regroup together and get their legs back once the eliminations finally resume.

But then again, returning and playing behind an even compact schedule could also take its toll to the team later on.

“In some respectm it will help us save our legs a little bit,” he stressed. “But eventually you have to make it up and it’s going to be maybe doubly as hard to try to make those things. So we don’t know how this is going to work out yet.”

Cone was frank enough in saying he was looking forward to the Kings’ game against five-time champion San Miguel Beer at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The Beermen are currently on a three-game winning run, while the Kings’ lost back-to-back games going to the big showdown that was among those cancelled at the last minute.

“I felt were ready to play tonight, but saying. We’re OK physically,” said the 62-year-old Ginebra mentor.

“We’re looking forward because it’s going to be a big game with San Miguel and us, just to have it postponed and play it on another time.”

Cone joked the new scheduled game with San Miguel would not be that long.

“Hopefully, June Mar is still not there,” he said.

