PBA partners with Virtualness to launch NFT collectibles

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and Virtualness will exclusively launch an innovative, easy-to-use digital experience for basketball fans via branded digital collectibles.

Virtualness, a mobile-first platform which simplifies the complex world of Web3, and the PBA will launch NFT collectibles that range from commemorative, topical, gamification to unlocking unique fan experiences.

“The PBA and its players are embraced by their fans not just in the Philippines, but throughout the world.” said Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, co-founders of Virtualness.

New PBA-Virtualness partnership

“We’ve been at the heart of Web2 ecosystem building, and the digital transformation of media, sports and entertainment over the last decade. We’re on our journey to do it again in Web3 and excited to enable the PBA to mimic various physical experiences in digital forms and in newer ways unlocked by the power of blockchain.”

PBA will feature a customized community built around purchasing, trading, and owning of digital collectibles. Fans can collect past and present live in-game moments and merchandise from the PBA on the Virtualness platform.

Moments such as Japeth Aguilar’s’s dunks or June Mar Fajardo’s use of finesse and stature that has made him known as “The Kraken,” will all be available to be owned and collected by fans. They will be used to unlock unique virtual and real world experiences such as player meet and greets or invitations to special seats as well as online discounts, exclusives & more.

"Layon ng PBA na sumabay sa takbo ng makabagong panahon. Kaya nagagalak tayo na narito ang Virtualness upang maging kaagapay natin sa pagbibigagay ng saya sa ating mga fans sa tulong ng makabagoing teknolohiya," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

The Philippines ranks in the top five nations across the globe interested in NFTs.

“In my work with professional athletes and executives, I always strive to make a difference, that’s what led me to connect Virtualness with the PBA,” said Chot Reyes, head coach of the TNT Tropang Giga and Gilas Pilipinas.

The PBA Virtualness platform will launch in the first half of 2023, with loyalty fan experiences and rewards following later in the year.