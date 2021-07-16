Simple PBA opening a reflection of the times as sports gradually returns

MINUS the usual fanfare, the PBA ushered its 46th season with a simple thank you note and a solemn vow on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The ceremony was bereft of the usual pomp and pageantry that typified league openers in the past, with the 12 members of the board of governors along with Commissioner Willie Marcial the only VIPs around to usher in the new season.

Observing the strict health protocols, less than 100 persons in all, were inside the venue, which could pack a maximum of 3,000 fans under normal times, to bear witness to a historic moment in PBA history.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Players, coaches, and other personnel didn’t participate in the traditional parade of teams, and instead, were all linked digitally through Zoom. Their presence were acknowledged as hosts Carlo Pamintuan and Bea Escudero read every team's official roster one by one.

Chairman Ricky Vargas formally declared the season open, not forgetting to acknowledge the support of the PBA fans, who he referred to as ‘ang tunay na bida.’

“We’re so excited to say na nandito na kami. The PBA is back. And on behalf of the board of governors, I have the privilege to declare the games of the 46th season open. Mabuhay po kayo,” said Vargas as fireworks were set off.

“PBA, tuloy ang laban!,” chorused the board.

Marcial meanwhile, extended his heartfelt thanks to all the people and government agencies who made the season opener possible, making special mention of the help extended by President Duterte.

The ceremony was plain, short, and simple that it was over even before noontime.

