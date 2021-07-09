PBA deflects talk on Kiefer Japan stint, focuses on season opener

THE PBA has stayed tightlipped on the brewing issues surrounding the league, particularly on Kiefer Ravena’s decision to sign with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japanese B.League.

Friday’s press conference centered on the league being allowed by the government to proceed with its 46th season on PBA, but declined comment on other issues concerning the league.

PBA on Kiefer Ravena

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, however, promised that the league will address the matter on a different time.

“’Yung ibang issue, pangako po, magpepresscon uli kami,” said Marcial.

