Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jul 9
    PBA

    PBA deflects talk on Kiefer Japan stint, focuses on season opener

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now

    THE PBA has stayed tightlipped on the brewing issues surrounding the league, particularly on Kiefer Ravena’s decision to sign with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japanese B.League.

    Friday’s press conference centered on the league being allowed by the government to proceed with its 46th season on PBA, but declined comment on other issues concerning the league.

    PBA on Kiefer Ravena

    Ricky Vargas Willie Marcial Kiefer Ravena

    Continue reading below ↓

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, however, promised that the league will address the matter on a different time.

    “’Yung ibang issue, pangako po, magpepresscon uli kami,” said Marcial.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again