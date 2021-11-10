PBA ready to welcome back Asian imports, says Marcial

THE PBA is not closing the door on bringing back Asian imports especially after forging stronger ties with other leagues in the region.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said it is likely that Asian players will once again spice up the action in the league in the future at a time when Filipino players have also taken advantage of opportunities overseas.

“Nagawa na natin ‘yan. Hindi naman magkakalayo eh. Tayo naman, kahit anong imports eh. Ang problema lang is communication with Asian imports,” said Marcial.

“Pero open sa atin ‘yan. Malamang gagawin uli natin ‘yan,” Marcial said.

The PBA made the novel move six years ago allowing teams to bring in Asian imports during the 2015 and 2016 Governors’ Cup, with Sam Daghles from Jordan and Michael Madanly from Syria showing their wares here.

Marcial's statement comes at a time when the PBA has made the first step in building relationships with neighboring leagues such as the Japan B.League, Korean Basketball League, and the East Asia Super League.

Marcial has been invited to attend the Japan B.League All-Star Game in January, and has a standing invitation for a meeting with his counterpart in the KBL.

So far, Filipino ballers have been prominent in the Japan B.League as imports, with Kiefer Ravena and Ray Parks among the former PBA players who have made the jump overseas.

