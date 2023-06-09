Arvin Tolentino makes smashing PBA on Tour debut for NorthPort

NORTHPORT grabbed its second straight win in the PBA on Tour, defeating Blackwater, 112-95, on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Arvin Tolentino played his first PBA on Tour game following his stint in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, and finished with a game-high 22 points as the Batang Pier evened their mark to 2-2 in the exhibition series.

Blackwater ended up with a similar 2-2 win-loss slate following the defeat.

NorthPort led by as many as 26 points in the contest, setting the tone after outscoring Blackwater, 32-19, at the end of the first quarter.

Joshua Munzon had 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Paul Zamar and JM Calma had 17 and 16 points apiece for NorthPort.

Troy Rosario had 17 points and six rebounds, while RK Ilagan had 15 points for Blackwater.

The scores:

NorthPort 112 – Tolentino 22, Munzon 19, Zamar 17, Calma 16, Taha 11, Ayaay 7, Salado 7, Bauzon 7, Santos 4, Bulawan 2, Balagasay 0, Comboy 0, Sobrevega 0, Olivario 0.

Blackwater 95 – Rosario 17, Ilagan 15, Hill 12, Amer 11, McCarthy 11, Suerte 7, Banal 6, Sena 5, Publico 4, Ayonayon 3, Taha 3, Escoto 1, Ular 0.

Quarters: 32-19; 51-37; 85-69; 112-95.