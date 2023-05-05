'PBA On Tour' takes games to Baliuag, Tiaong, Batangas, Caloocan

THE Philippine Basketball Association kicks off its 48th season with the 2023 On Tour that features all 12 member teams playing in preseason games around the country starting on May 21.

NLEX takes on Blackwater in the lone opening game at the Caloocan Sports Complex - just one of several new locations to host PBA games.

The series of exhibition matches that runs until July 30 serves as the preseason as the league gives way to the training of Gilas Pilipinas for the Southeast Asian Games, FIBA World Cup, and Asian Games.

SEE FULL SCHEDULE:

Under the set-up, teams are allowed to field their regular players, free agents, and possible rookie aspirants if they can get special permits from their schools and the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

Seventeen players are allowed per ballclubs, but only 16 can play in one game.

Games are slates every Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with Saturday scheduled for out-of-town sorties.

On May 24, NorthPort tackles Meralco and Phoenix faces defending Philippine Cup champion San Miguel at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, before three more teams make their debuts two days after as Converge battles Terrafirma and Rain or Shine goes up against NLEX also at the same venue.

Magnolia meanwhile, plays its first game in the meet on May 28 against Blackwater at Ynares Sports Arena.

Newly-crowned Governors Cup champion TNT sees action for the first time on June 2 against NorthPort also at the Ynares Sports Arena, while Commissioner’s Cup title holder Barangay Ginebra debuts on June 11 opposite Magnolia in a Manila Classico match up at the same Pasig venue.

No champion will be declared at the end of the meet that will also holds games in Baliwag, Bulacan (June 3), Tiaong, Quezon (June 10), Batangas City (June 17), and Dumaguete City (July 15).

There will also be games at the FilOil EcoOil Centre and at the UST gymnasium.

It will be shown over One Sports on Cignal TV.

The league's regular season won't be starting until October.