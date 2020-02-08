Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    PBA at Rizal Memorial Coliseum? League conducts inspection of refurbished venue

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago

    THE PBA recently conducted an ocular inspection of the facilities owned by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

    According to a PSC release, the PBA, through Renato Chavez, Evihore Lopez, and Neil Tibajares, conducted an ocular inspection of the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Thursday.

    Romy Teneza, venue manager of the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, said the building can accommodate about 8,000 spectators depending on the seat plan.

    “We are very positive about this. It would be nice to host them again in our arena,” said PSC chairman William Ramirez, referring to the interest of the PBA.

    PSC deputy executive director Guillermo Iroy said the UAAP has also expressed interest to hold the events at the PSC-managed facilities.

    The PhilSports Arena will host several games of the volleyball competitions of the UAAP this season.

