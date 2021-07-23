PBA not standing in Parks way to Japan after TNT go-signal

THE PBA will not stand in the way of Bobby Ray Parks playing in the Japan B.League after getting the clearance from TNT management.

The league confirmed that Parks has secured the clearance from TNT to play in the Japan B.League, which, according to the report by GMA News Online, sent a letter to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas asking for the availability of Parks.

PBA chairman and TNT governor Ricky Vargas said in the GMA News Online report that Parks is given the go-signal to play in the B.League.

Vargas also confirmed in an SMS message sent to SPIN.ph associate editor Gerry Ramos that TNT is giving Parks the green light.

"TNT sent a letter to PBA, it has no objection subject to PBA policy," wrote Vargas.

On the PBA’s part, commissioner Willie Marcial said under the league rules, Parks can elect to go to the Japan B.League after securing the TNT clearance.

“Regarding kay Bobby Ray Parks, basta inaprubahan ng Talk ‘N Text, aprub sa amin,” said Marcial on Friday.

With the TNT clearance, there seems to be no stumbling block for Parks to sign with a Japan B.League.

Parks is currently playing without a contract after his one-year deal with TNT expired at the end of the 2020 season. Although Parks is not under contract, PBA rules state that TNT still maintains his playing rights until the ballclub relinquishes it.

Parks is set to join a growing list of Filipino players who will be suiting up in Japan, one of which includes Kiefer Ravena.

Ravena signed with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League, but the move was met with controversy as the NLEX guard is still under contract with the ballclub, in violation of the Uniform Players Contract that the player signed with the Road Warriors and the league.

SPIN.ph sources, however, revealed Ravena is good go to in Japan, but added a sanction will be imposed on him by the PBA which the player is willing to accept.

