PBA mulls Batangas bubble with NCR in tighter virus restrictions

A MINI PBA bubble in the offing?

The league is exploring options for the period when the National Capital Region (NCR) is again placed under a strict lockdown, hoping that action in the ongoing Philippine Cup would not be totally stalled.

Lipa City in Batangas is being eyed as venue once Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) is imposed in Metro Manila or until such time when the lockdown restrictions are finally downgraded to GCQ (General Community Quarantine).

The NCR will be under ECQ from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20.

During a meeting with the 12 team captains on Tuesday, the mini-bubble arrangement was discussed where each ballclub will have to pay for its own accommodation, be it in a hotel or Airbnb, within the Batangas area or near the place where games will be played just to be able to follow the closed-circuit system of home-gym-home currently being enforced by the league this season.

The setup was used by several teams during preseason scrimmages in Batangas City and other areas within the province.

All 12 team captains reportedly welcomed the idea, even to the extent of players offering to pool their resources and help with the expenses during their stay including food, groceries, laundry, among others.

Players are willing to make the sacrifice for the league to be able to carry on with the games and provide a source of entertainment and inspiration to the people especially during the looming lockdown when movement around the metropolis are expected to be limited.

Going on with the games would also ensure continuous attraction for Filipino sports fans especially with the Tokyo Olympics coming to a close.

PHOTO: PBA Images

No final decision yet has been reached about the plan especially with the league still awaiting whether the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) will allow the league to hold the games in Batangas once ECQ is impose within NCR starting this Friday.

Coordination and the permission of local government of Batangas would have to be secured too, especially with the province under GCQ status.

The league held its lone conference during the 45th season in an exclusive bubble in Clark, Pampanga which cost it a staggering amount of P70 million.

