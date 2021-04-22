PBA looking to start with 3x3 league just to get season off the ground

THE PBA is looking at the possibility of holding the inaugural 3x3 tournament ahead of the regular 5-on-5 meet if only to finally kick-start its 46th season.

Although it currently features a total of 16 teams, the half-court game needs lesser personnel and therefore, will be easier to handle at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to a five-a-side match.

PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales disclosed the league is considering such option if only to get the season off the ground after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases forced the league to reset the start of the Philippine Cup.

“Right now, we’re really pushing for the 3x3 to happen even sooner than the regular 5-on-5 because we believe it would be easier to start the 3x3 since there are fewer personnel involved,” the team governor of Terrafirma said.

“If we can launch it ahead of the 5-on-5, we would like to do that.”

Even if it would be held in a bubble, the pilot PBA 3x3 tournament will not exceed 200 persons involved, making it more efficient financially.

But for the season to really get going, the league needs to vaccinate first the entire PBA community, which is the direction the board of governors decided to take at the moment.

“This still hinges on the vaccination program that we will be able to conduct, which the commissioner is working on,” added Rosales.

At the same time, Marcial is also in talks with the PBA’s official coveror TV5 if it is viable for the network to help launch first the 3x3 sooner than the 5-on-5 games.

With the exception of Alaska and Blackwater, the rest of the PBA ballclubs are seeing action in the tournament opposite six guest teams, namely Zamboanga Valientes, Master Sardines, Geanaux Systems Corporation, Big Boss Cement, Pioneer Epoxy, and Phenom BRT Sumisip, which takes the place of the Bossings.