PBA looking to have fans back ahead of Christmas Day games

IF plans push through, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will start accepting fans in playing venues by the time the season-ending Governors Cup holds games on Christmas Day.

Commissioner Willie Marcial disclosed the plans of the league to start accepting fans in the stands as both Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena already made presentations to their respective LGUs about the possibility of allowing live audiences on a limited capacity.

The league itself sat down with officials of both local government units along with representatives of the two venues and presented them their own mandated safety and health protocols to be followed every playing date.

The season-ending Governors Cup is set to open minus the fans at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Dec. 8.

“December 8 to 15 malamang Ynares tayo. Siguro pagkatapos ng (Dec. 15) by next week, may mga fans na,” said Marcial. “So pinag-uusapan namin siguro may fans na (kasi) talagang magkakalaro tayo on Christmas Day.

Continue reading below ↓

“Siguro malalaman natin within next week kung ano yung protocols na ipapatupad nila (LGUs and venues).”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Commissioner Willie Marcial is confident PBA can welcome fans back soon.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The last time fans were able to watch a PBA game live came during the opener of the league's 45th season on March 8, 2020 when San Miguel began its title defense of the Philippine Cup with a 114-98 rout of Magnolia before a sellout crowd at the Big Dome.

This time though, both Araneta Coliseum and MoA will be operating on a limited capacity,with fans needing to be fully vaccinated to be allowed inside the venue.

At the same time, Marcial said the league is planning to give free tickets on Christmas Day to PBA fans, although procedures on how to acquire it have yet to be given out pending the final approval from both Quezon City and Pasay City LGUs.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.