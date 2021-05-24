PBA looking for additional Batangas venues as teams step up training

OBVIOUSLY, three is not enough.

SPIN.ph has learned that the PBA is looking for additional practice facilities around Batangas to be used by teams for their respective scrimmages.

Apparently, the three training centers being utilized in Batangas City are inadequate for use by nine different teams, forcing league officials to consider other alternatives.

Identified as possible sites are Lipa City and San Jose, Batangas, according to sources around the league.

At the moment, the Batangas State University, Batangas City Coliseum, and the Lyceum Batangas gym are serving as training facilities for San Miguel Beer, Rain or Shine, Phoenix, Alaska, Barangay Ginebra, Blackwater, Magnolia, NorthPort, and Terrafirma.

“Sa Batangas City lima or anim na teams ang matitira,” said one of the sources. “Na-inspection na ng PBA at tsaka ng GAB (Games and Amusements Board). Maayos naman pareho (yung gym).”

The nine teams are expected to continue training in Batangas at least until May 31, or until such time protocols in the NCR+ bubble is downgraded from general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions to plain GCQ.

“Oo, kasi wala naman silang iba pang pagpa-praktisan, e,” said the same source.

The same is true in the cases of Meralco, TnT Tropang Giga, and NLEX.

The Bolts and Tropang Giga are currently holding their own bubble training in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, while the Road Warriors are doing their scrimmages in Pampanga, the home province of NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

