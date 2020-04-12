Fellow legends come to the aid of Nelson Asaytono after heart attack

WHO would come to the aid of ailing Nelson Asaytono but his fellow PBA Legends.

The contemporaries of the great power forward have bonded together to extend help to the 53-year-old Asaytono, who suffered a heart attack this Holy Week in General Trias, Cavite where he is now based.

PBA great Allan Caidic said former teammates and rivals alike of the player known as ‘The Bull’ decided to pass the hat and raise a substantial amount for the benefit of Asaytono.

“Nakapagbigay na kami,” disclosed Caidic on Easter Sunday.

Caidic, a former teammate of Asaytono at San Miguel Beer and among the active leaders of the PBA Legends Foundation, said the players’ group was happy to hear Asaytono is now recuperating at home after being hospitalized for almost a week and spending four days inside the ICU.

“Well, we wished him a fast recovery and good health, siyempre,” said the ‘Triggerman,’ who last played with Asaytono during the PBA Legends: Return of the Rivals last year at the Araneta Coliseum.

The one-time PBA MVP said it came as a shock to them when they heard the news about Asaytono, a seven-time champion and 10-time All-Star, falling ill.

Caidic, 56, added the three-time Mythical First Team member and two-time Best Player of the Conference, had no known heart ailment.

“Biglang sumakit na lang daw ang dibdib and hindi makahinga, kaya nagpadala na sa hospital,” he said. “Yun pala mild heart attack na.”

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial also recalled seeing Asaytono, who played for Purefoods, Swift, San Miguel, and Red Bull, in the pink of health when the former University of Manila star visited him last year at the Mall of Asia Arena to watch a Philippine Cup doubleheader.

“Maganda 'yung katawan niya nun. Halos hindi nag-iba nung naglalaro pa siya,” said Marcial. “Tatandaan ko sabi niya contractor na siya and magpapalaro siya sa Nueva Vizcaya para doon sa isang basketball court na ginawa nila.”

The PBA chief said the league will definitely extend financial help to the player, who ranks fifth in the league’s all-time scoring list and was considered an unstoppable force during his time.

“Siyempre tutulong tayo. Mag-coordinate kami sa mga (PBA) Legends kung paano kasi nga naka-ECQ (Enhanced Community Quarantine) pa tayo,” added Marcial.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

General Trias City Vice Mayor Maurito Sison, a friend of Asaytono, helped facilitate the admission and discharge of the player from the hospital.

“Na-discharge na siya (Asaytono). Sa bahay na magpapagaling,” said NLEX assistant vice-president Ronald Dulatre, who plays with Asaytono from time to time and a friend of Vice Mayor Sison.