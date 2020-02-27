PBA launches 'ligang labas' crackdown after Manuel, Jalalon violations

FOLLOWING the latest incidents of PBA players suiting up in 'ligang labas' games without permission, Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league will crack down on the practice with hefty fines and possibly suspensions.

Marcial said he issued a memorandum on Wednesday declaring that players caught playing in unsanctioned leagues, or commonly known as ligang labas, will be meted with at least a P50,000 fine and/or suspensions.

The memo came following confirmation that Vic Manuel of Alaska and Jio Jalalon of Magnolia played in a ligang labas in clear violation of the league’s rules and the uniform players contracts they signed with their teams.

Manuel and Jalalon were summoned by the league on Tuesday.

“Pinatawag ko kahapon. Pumunta sa akin kahapon, sinabihan ko sila na hindi puwede ang ligang labas. Kaya naglabas ako ng memo kahapon na [penalty] minimum of P50,000 and/or suspension,” said Marcial.

From now on, similar incidents will have a corresponding penalty.

Marcial, however, said players can still play in such games especially if it’s for charity but the player must inform the PBA and get permission from their mother teams.

“Sa lahat ng mga players, kailangan magpaalam sa PBA at sa teams. Hindi puwedeng PBA lang, hindi puwedeng team lang,” said Marcial.

Marcial said Manuel and Jalalon escaped sanctions from the league since the memorandum was only released on Tuesday.

“Sinabihan ko sila. Sa susunod, pag inulit niyo ‘yun, baka P75,000 or P100,000 kasi sinabihan ko na kayo eh,” said Marcial.

Marcial said the PBA will no longer issue a sanction against Manuel and Jalalon as Alaska and Magnolia have also imposed their own penalties against their players.

“Talagang bawal ‘yan. Pero maluwag tayo kasi naiimbita. Puwede din naman kung kunwari charity. Titignan ko muna kung anong paglalaruan, gaano katagal, ano ang kalaban. Parang out-of-town [game] ‘yan na kung ano mga requirements natin, ‘yun ang sasabihin natin,” said Marcial.

The PBA commissioner also warned about the risks of playing in ligang labas games.

“Ma-injure ‘yan, kawawa kasi pati ‘yung UPC nila puwedeng mawala sa kanila ‘yun,” said Marcial.