PBA hopeful of salvaging season after Taiwan, Korea leagues reopen

SITUATIONS in Taiwan and South Korea and the possible resumption of leagues around the US and Europe somehow gives the PBA a ray of hope that it can still hold even just a single conference this season.

Commissioner Willie Marcial is keeping his fingers crossed the league may be able to salvage its 2020 calendar year by resuming the stalled Philippine Cup in the final quarter of the season once the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases decline.

“May mga NBA teams na nagbukas na ng practice facilities nila at posibleng mag-resulta sa pag-resume ng NBA season. Pati yung Major League baseball malamang magbukas na ulit sa July, tapos yung football naman sa Europe magre-resume na rin. Kaya lahat ng mga ito kahit paano nagbibigay ng pag-asa sa atin na mare-resume natin yung season ng PBA,” he said.

Marcial made his statement on Tuesday shortly after the government declared the National Capital Region (NCR) under a Modified Enhance Community Quarantine until May 31 due to the current health crisis.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The PBA chief said he agrees with the decision, hopeful the measures could help flatten the curve soon and subsequently pave the way for sports activities such as the PBA to resume at the soonest possible time.

“Expected na yun kasi marami pa ring cases of infection,” said Marcial.

Continue reading below ↓

“The board decision is to wait until August. Medyo matagal pa yon. Hopefully, by that time, medyo okay na, and allowed na ang gathering for a sports event, like the PBA,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Under the modified lockdown, communities are still severely restricted with most only allowed to leave their homes for provision of food and other basic necessities and in cases of emergency.

Wearing facemask is a must, and social distancing is still implemented.

“It’s the new normal or new life for us until there’s a vaccine,” said Marcial.