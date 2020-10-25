PBA hopeful Blackwater case will turn out to be 'false positive'

ANGELES CITY – The PBA is hoping it’s another case of false positive.

After the Blackwater player yielded a positive antigen test, league officials are keeping their fingers crossed he'll end up as 'false positive' as was the case of the referee who was the first suspected COVID-19 case inside the bubble.

The game official was initially considered a probable case, but the antigen and RT-PCR procedures done on him while at the New Clark City (NCC) quarantine facility had since yielded negative results.

He is eligible to return to the PBA bubble and officiate games again in the Philippine Cup once he completes his isolation period.

PBA medical team committee head Dr. George Canlas referred to the incident as a false positive case.

The Blackwater player was already swab tested too, on Sunday shortly after being brought to the NCC, and now awaits the result of the test.

“What was done to the referee, yun din ang gagawin sa player na nag-positive ang result,” according to Canlas

“Very similar and we’re hoping to get the same result,” added PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

The RT-PCR test result of the Blackwater player hopefully, will be out by Monday and with the same negative outcome.