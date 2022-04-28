Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    PBA board to discuss Season 47, Gilas in Boracay planning session

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PBA board
    The PBA board is set for its first league planning session outside Manila since 2020.

    THE PBA Board is bound for Boracay over the weekend to plot the course of the league for its coming 47th season.

    PBA board to hold planning session

    Chairman Ricky Vargas and commissioner Willie Marcial will be presiding over the two-day event beginning on Friday.

    Marcial said originally the entire board is going to attend the first-ever league planning session outside of Manila since 2020.

    Unfortunately, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al S. Panlilio, who is also board representative of Meralco, won’t be able to make it.

    The country’s basketball federation will instead be represented by assistant executive director Butch Antonio, who is going to lay down before the league the plans and programs of Gilas Pilipinas leading to the country’s hosting and campaign in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

    The Board also welcomes new team member Converge ICT Solutions to the PBA family, with team governor and former commissioner Chito Salud representing the franchise that recently bought the Alaska ballcub.

    Also expected to be discussed during the meeting are the continuing health protocols to be adopted next season, a possible return to the three-conference format under the pandemic period, the second season of the 3x3 program, and the coming campaign in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

    A report for the just concluded 46th season will also be made.

      The league ended the 2021-22 season on a high note, marked by the blockbuster Governors Cup Finals between back-to-back champion Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

      The title-clinching Game 6 alone set a record-high attendance of 20,224 at the Mall of Asia last week, which the Kings won, 103-92.

