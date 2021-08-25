PBA has restart date as DHVSU agrees to host games

THE Don Honorio Ventura State University has agreed in principle to host the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, paving the way for a Sept. 1 resumption of the games.

The DHVSU board of trustees gave the approval in an online conference with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, deputy commissioner Eric Castro, and executive assistant Mich Flores.

The PBA, barring any hitches, is expected to resume next Wednesday following a test of all delegates on Monday.

Marcial thanked Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda and representative Dong Gonzales, who is also in the DHVSU board, for their support to the PBA resumption.

PBA teams resume training

PHOTO: PBA Images

“I would like to express my great appreciation to the endorsements of Gov. Dennis Pineda and Cong. Dong Gonzales. Sobrang laki ng tulong nila. Mabigat ang endorsement ni Cong. Gonzales considering he is a board member of the school,” Marcial said.

PBA teams have resumed their practices in different parts of Pampanga.

TNT, Phoenix Super LPG, and Rain or Shine trained at the Angeles University Foundation while NLEX practiced at the Colegio De Sebastian in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The teams will be in for a rigorous schedule with playdates from Wednesday to Sunday following the suspension of play for three weeks due to the tighter virus measures in Metro Manila from Aug. 6 to 20.



