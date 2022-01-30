PBA Governors' Cup set to resume on Feb. 11

THE PBA Governors Cup is set for resumption on Feb. 11 as Metro Manila is expected to return to Alert Level 2 status starting on Tuesday.

Commissioner Willie Marcial made the confirmation on Sunday just as news broke in about the Inter-Agency Task Force's decision to downgrade the alert level system in NCR Plus, which has been under Alert Level 3 since January 3.

A memo from the Commissioner's Office will also be handed out to all 12 teams by Monday for the official start of scrimmages by Feb. 1.

The PBA returns after over a month out.

"Maglalabas na ng memo (by Monday) na simula na ng practice by Feb. 1 and then start ng games by Feb. 11," said Marcial.

The league is currently in talks with Smart Araneta Coliseum as venue for the restart of the conference that had been on a month-long break following the spike in the COVID-19 cases at the start of the year.

