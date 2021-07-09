Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA gets IATF go-signal for July 14 start to 2021 season: GAB

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) hinted that the PBA has already received a go-signal from the Inter-Agency Task Force to push through with their 2021 season this month.

    The PBA led by commissioner Willie Marcial met with the IATF Technical Working Group on Thursday to make a presentation about their bid to play the 2021 season and start it in the middle of July.

    The PBA was expected to make an announcement anytime soon regarding the result of the meeting with the IATF.

    And it appears that the PBA has been given the green light, based on the statements made by GAB chairman Baham Mitra during the agency's monthly press conference on Friday.

    “We are very happy that the PBA has been allowed to resume July 14,” said Mitra during the agency’s monthly press conference.

    GAB regulates and supervises the conduct of professional sports in the country.

      Other pro leagues also allowed

      Mitra also added other professional leagues such as the Premier Volleyball League and the National Basketball League have also been allowed to proceed with their season.

      “Umpisa na po lahat. We are very happy na magreresume na pero tuloy pa rin ang ingat,” said Mitra.

