PBA gets green light to hold full practices in GCQ, MGCQ areas

THE Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has approved the PBA’s request to hold full practices and scrimmages in aread under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and MGCQ, clearing the way for the launch of its long-delayed season.

The decision, announced by presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday during a press briefing, finally gives PBA teams the green light to finally conduct full practices outside a bubble environment amid the pandemic.

Under government regulations, professional teams can only practice in small groups in GCQ areas and hold full practices including scrimmages only in areas under MGCQ.

The latest directive give PBA teams the clearance to hold full practices and scrimmages in GCQ areas.

The PBA has scheduled its own press briefing later in the afternoon where it is expected to bare plans to get its teams to finally resume practices, so its 2021 season can finally get off the ground.

The conduct of practices and scrimmages is subject to the regulation of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the approval of health and safety protocols.

The decision paves the way for PBA teams to conduct scrimmages and practices outside the NCR+ bubble, which is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), at least until May 14.

Batangas City, a general community quarantine (GCQ) area, has already agreed to host practices of PBA teams. League officials met with local government leaders to discuss the conduct of training in detail on Friday.

Other PBA teams, like NLEX, have bared plans to hold full practices in other GCQ areas like Clark in Pampanga, Subic in Zambales, and Ilocos Norte.

Prior to the IATF decision, the PBA led by commissioner Willie Marcial and Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua met with Senator Bong Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to discuss the possible opening of the season this year.

