PBA games' return without fans bittersweet for loyal courtside cheerleaders

IF there's a PBA game, count on these rabid fans to be there.

Not this time.

In its over four decades of existence, the Philippine professional basketball league has seen fans who became fixtures at ringside and well-known for their loyalty to certain teams and players.

Yet for the first time in the PBA's 45-year history, these spectators who've shouted their voices hoarse while doing uncanny antics on the sidelines just to support their teams won't be there.

It truly is unprecedented times.

And as the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup finally got to restart at Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga, it's a bittersweet feeling for those people who already became staples in every PBA game.

"Happy ako na nakabalik na ang PBA sa laro, pero may kahalong lungkot din kasi ang laki ng pinagkaiba sa dati," said Teddy Garces, one of those familiar faces on the sidelines who adds color to the games.

You can't miss Garces during games. He's the loud fan who's always armed with his trusty abaniko and relentlessly trying (and sometimes, failing) to fan the opposition's shots away from the basket.

Garces, 46, has been cheering on the PBA sidelines for the better part of the past two decades now, supporting teams like Tanduay, Powerade, Rain or Shine, and NorthPort.

"Nakaka-miss din manood ng PBA games kasi pag nanonood ako, exciting siya at masaya rin ako," said Hector Tabuzo.

Tabuzo, 58, is also one of those rowdy fans who more often than not, picks on the referees while cheering on his teams NLEX, Alaska, and Magnolia, as well as San Miguel because of coach Leo Austria.

When games are held outside of the usual venues like Araneta Coliseum or Mall of Asia Arena and brought to nearby provinces like Pampanga, Batangas, or Laguna, cheerers like them take the opportunity to be there, if they can, just to give the team they root for an additional boost from the audience.

Lucky ones even get the chance to join the team in out-of-town games, with the squads bringing them in for the full trip.

This time, it's different.

"First time nagkaganito sa history ng PBA, walang audience sa laro, walang mga sumisigaw at nagchi-cheer. Lalo na kami na every time na may laro, tiyak nandyan kami para sumuporta. Kumbaga kung sa players, ball is life, kami naman na mga taga-suporta, basketball is our life din," Garces said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Tabuzo added, "Mas okay talaga yung may audience because mas exciting. We can cheer with our loud voice and hindi siya nagiging boring."

Courtside fans in general have become an essential part of the PBA experience, dating back to the days of "Mommy Crispa" Felicisima Bais.

Yes, one can expect packed crowds whenever there are Ginebra games, and it's almost a given that Manila Clasico battles between the Gin Kings and Purefoods (now-Magnolia) are certified crowd-pleasers.

But you can always see Garces, Tabuzo, and their peers engaging in heckling battles of their own against the opposing side, adding another layer to the fun atmosphere.

How does these fans get in? Teams generally hand them tickets, while some, like in the case of Garces and Tabuzo, have developed bonds with the clubs they root for that at times, they get allowances or even bonuses if their teams win.

The PBA has even acknowledged their contributions to the league.

Last March during the opening of the league's 45th season, the PBA handed out Best Bida Fan Awards to 80-year-old Tess Villanueva, an avid fan of the "Living Legend" Robert Jaworski; and self-proclaimed PBA mega-fan Jhun "Sharon" Nuestro, who began his fandom in the 1990s following greats like Allan Caidic, Vergel Meneses, and Jun Limpot.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Little did they know that the opening game between San Miguel and Magnolia would be their last time to watch from courtside as the global COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to a halt.

Seven months later, the action is back but the fans are not. And one can't fault these diehards for feeling a bit emotional.

"Iba kasing pakiramdam pag nandoon ka mismo sa venue na nanonood ng laro," said Garces. "Sobrang nakaka-miss na nakakaiyak nga kasi di naman natin lubos maisip na magkakaganito, pero wala talaga tayong magagawa."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Return to normalcy may still be far off into the future, but at least the PBA is trying to replicate the fan experience with LED boards around the Angeles University Foundation court that show supporters watching from their homes.

Although unable to watch the games for now, these fans still celebrate the PBA bubble, seeing it as a big step towards the league's return to normalcy.

"Ito na yung hudyat na unti-unti na tayong nakakabalik sa normal, na nakakapanood na tayo ng laro ng PBA," Garces said.

"Sana maging maayos na ang lahat at makapanood ulit tayo ng live kasi iba talaga yung live. Sobrang saya sa pakiramdam, nakakatanggal ng stress at pagod pag nag-chi-cheer ka nang live."

