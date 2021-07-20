THE PBA game on Wednesday between Terrafirma and Alaska, and the match between TNT and Magnolia Pambansang Manok have been postponed with four Tropang Giga players entering health and safety protocols.

The PBA made the announcement on Tuesday, with the four players now in isolation and set for confimatory COVID-19 tests.

The rest of the TNT team tested negative but are in isolation as well.

Terrafirma players tested negative but being TNT's opponent last Saturday, the Dyip have also been required to go into isolation.

The new Wednesday schedule features Phoenix Super LPG against NorthPort at 3 p.m., while Alaska and Magnolia face off at 6 p.m.

