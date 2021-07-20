Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    PBA adjusts schedule as four TNT players in health and safety protocols

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial inspecting the Ynares Center for the 46th season.
    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

    THE PBA game on Wednesday between Terrafirma and Alaska, and the match between TNT and Magnolia Pambansang Manok have been postponed with four Tropang Giga players entering health and safety protocols.

    The PBA made the announcement on Tuesday, with the four players now in isolation and set for confimatory COVID-19 tests.

    The rest of the TNT team tested negative but are in isolation as well.

    Terrafirma players tested negative but being TNT's opponent last Saturday, the Dyip have also been required to go into isolation.

    The new Wednesday schedule features Phoenix Super LPG against NorthPort at 3 p.m., while Alaska and Magnolia face off at 6 p.m.

      PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

