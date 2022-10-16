Magnolia sustains perfect start with emphatic win over NorthPort

MAGNOLIA continued its stellar start to the conference, blasting NorthPort, 109-91, on Sunday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Nick Rakocevic showed up in his usual efficient form with 26 points and 14 rebounds to lift the Chicken Timplados Hotshots to their fifth win in as many outings, moving one game ahead once again of the Bay Area Dragons.

Mark Barroca added 13 points and eight assists in a game where the Hotshots led by as many as 21 points against a NorthPort side that didn't look as competitive as it as in past games without the veteran Arwind Santos.

