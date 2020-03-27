PBA takes care of its game-day personnel

IN its own small way, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) made sure to hand out financial assistance to non-regular employees of the league.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the gratuity which is intended to help game day personnel affected by the league’s suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, had already been released this week

More or less around 30 non-regular staff benefited from it.

“All 12 teams did their share kasi alam din naman nilang malaking epekto nung pagtigil ng liga sa kabuhayan ng mga taong ito,” said Marcial.

He refused to divulge the total amount of money donated or how much each personnel received.

Among those who benefited include table officials (including barkers), stats personnel, venue porters, parking OIC, blue/boys, other entertainment, operations, and technical people who are only paid on a game-day basis.

Even the masseur in-charge of taking care of the referees was also given his own share.

“Tumawag siya (masseur) sa PBA, ang nakausap yung isang staff namin. Pasalamat ng pasalamat dahil hindi niya akalain na pati siya isinama namin,” said Marcial.

“Hindi naman natin pababayaan yung mga game-day staff natin. Siyempre may mga pamilya rin naming binubuhay ang mga yan.”

A second wave could be coming their way as Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso and a number of PBA players and personnel had also pledged to extend financial help.

Cariaso along with the entire Alaska organization offered a total of P100K monetary assistance, while CJ Perez also added to the pot P25K and Chris Ross and Cliff Hodge P20K each.