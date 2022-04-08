PBA forges relationship with new partner

THE Philippine Basketball Association has agreed to partner with BingoPlus, the first online traditional bingo licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, for Season 47.

As the official bingo partner, the newest gaming brand of Leisure& Resorts World Corporation (LRWC), is confident the PBA partnership as a perfect opportunity to reach its target audience.

Partnership

"BingoPlus and PBA share the same passion in bringing entertainment that adds value to its audience. It is for this reason that we find this as an ideal partnership. We encourage all the fans and viewers of the PBA to try playing BingoPlus and find out why we are the best bingo online,” said Andy Tsui, president of Leisure& Resorts World Corporation (LRWC) during Wednesday’s contract signing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jasper Vicencio, president of AB Leisure Exponent, Inc. (ABLE), said BingoPlus aims to be the brand of choice of the Philippine market for everything entertaining.

"We are pushing to grow our online and on-site patrons, boost our social media followings, website traffic, and engage more with the media,” he added.

