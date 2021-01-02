Two companies interested to join PBA, but expansion focused on 3x3 tilt: Marcial

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said there are two companies which expressed interest to join the league as expansion teams.

Marcial said the companies reached out to the PBA, but at this point, there is still no word on whether it will push through.

“Last year, may dalawang gustong mag-apply,” said Marcial during Saturday’s Power and Play program hosted by Noli Eala without revealing the identity of the companies. “Hindi ko alam kung gusto pa ba nila o depende sa pandemya. Pero last year, sinabihan na nila ako. Gusto daw nilang pumasok sa PBA. Tignan natin.”

The entry of expansion teams is still subject to the approval of the board, but PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, in a 2019 interview, said they are still not inclined to add teams in the league due to reasons such as the commitment to the national team and the stretching of the season’s schedule.

Expansion has been clamored by fans due to the bevy of talent in the amateur ranks that has emerged over the years.

For now, Marcial said the expansion plans include the addition of a 3x3 tournament separate from the main league.

Marcial said the 3x3 league will give players opportunities not only exposure-wise but also employment as the 12 teams will have their own clubs.

“At least four to five per team at may mga gustong pumasok pa. Bukod sa 12 teams natin, may gusto pang pumasok na three to five teams sa 3x3. Ang dami. Mabibigyan natin ng hanapbuhay ang mga ‘yun,” said Marcial.

Marcial targets that the 3x3 tournament will be slated even before the 46th season of the league being tipped on April 9.

“Bubuoin natin ‘yung 3x3. Baka nga sana mabuo natin bago pa magsimula ang PBA 5-on-5. Sana masimulan natin ng Marso.

